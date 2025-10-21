Indore News: High Court Allows NEET-UG Aspirant To Take Part In Third Counselling |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the state authorities to permit NEET-UG 2025 candidate Archie Ananya Agrawal to participate in the third round of medical counselling scheduled for October 22, as an interim measure.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Gajendra Singh while hearing a petition by the candidate.

Agrawal approached the court after being denied participation in the third round of counselling despite her earlier provisional allotment at Sri Satya Sai University of Technology and Medical Sciences, Sehore, during the second round held on September 22.

Her counsel, advocate Nitin Singh Bhati, assisted by advocate Sandeep Mehta, argued that the second-round allotment was provisional and had not attained finality. They also pointed out that additional colleges were added to the counselling pool on October 13 and 17, after the second round had concluded.

The State, represented by government advocate Bhuwan Gautam, sought time to verify whether the petitioner's earlier admission had been finalised.

Granting interim relief, the court directed that the petitioner be allowed to participate in the third round of NEET-UG 2025 counselling, clarifying that her participation would be subject to further orders and would not confer any vested right to admission.

The matter is next listed for hearing on October 27.