Indore News: Yet Another Truck Accident Proves Fatal, Woman, 8-Year-Old Daughter Killed | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her eight-yearold daughter lost their lives after being hit by a speeding truck on Super Corridor near TCS Square on Monday morning, while the husband was seriously injured in the accident.

The family, resident of Tigriya Badshah area, was crossing the road when the accident occurred.

According to Aerodrome Police, the deceased belonged to a security guard’s family. The impact of the collision was so severe that the truck dragged the mother and child for several feet before stopping. The woman, identified as Kokila Bai, died on the spot, while her daughter, Manu alias Manavi, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a private hospital.

The injured husband is undergoing treatment. As news of the tragedy spread, hundreds of residents gathered at the accident site and blocked the road, accusing the Indore Development Authority (IDA) and the police of negligence.

The angry crowd raised slogans, set effigies of officials on fire, and demanded accountability from the administration. Protesters alleged that TCS Square has been a high-risk accident zone for over a year due to the absence of a traffic signal and poor road safety measures.

Despite repeated complaints to the IDA and police, and even grievances filed on the Chief Minister’s Helpline, authorities allegedly have taken no concrete action apart from installing a temporary speed breaker.

The protest caused heavy disruption to traffic on the corridor, which connects the airport to the Super Corridor IT Park and remains busy throughout the day.

Senior police officers, including ACP Nidhi Saxena, reached the spot and persuaded the agitated crowd to clear the road. After assurances of action, traffic was eventually restored.

The bodies of Kokila Bai and her daughter were sent to MY Hospital for post-mortem. Police have seized the truck involved in the accident and are searching for the absconding driver.

Residents of Tigriya Badshah and nearby colonies have renewed their demand for immediate installation of traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, and proper signage at TCS Square to prevent further mishaps. They warned that if the administration fails to act this time, they will intensify their agitation.

One of the residents at the protest said, “We have lost two innocent lives because of official negligence. We warned them several times about this dangerous crossing, but nothing has been done.”