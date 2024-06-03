 Dombivli Accident: 52-Yr-Old Woman Killed, Husband Injured After Speeding Dumper Hits Bike Near Samrat Ashok Chowk
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDombivli Accident: 52-Yr-Old Woman Killed, Husband Injured After Speeding Dumper Hits Bike Near Samrat Ashok Chowk

Dombivli Accident: 52-Yr-Old Woman Killed, Husband Injured After Speeding Dumper Hits Bike Near Samrat Ashok Chowk

A case was lodged under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) 279 (rash and negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Thane: A 52-year-old woman was killed, and her husband injured after being hit by a dumper at Samrat Ashok Chowk in Dombivli West on Sunday afternoon. The couple Sneha Dabhilkar and Ashok Dabhilkar were heading towards the passport office when the accident occurred.

Statement Of The Police

According to the police, Ashok, a retired Mumbai fire brigade team member, lost balance while overtaking a car on his motorcycle, causing both to fall on the road. A dumper moving in the opposite direction struck them, with Sneha coming under the rear wheel and Ashok falling to the other side, suffering injuries. Locals at the spot apprehended the dumper driver and informed the police.

Read Also
Thane: Teenage Student Beaten To Death, His 6 College Mates Booked
article-image

The couple was rushed to Shashtrinagar Hospital, where Sneha was declared dead upon arrival, and Ashok received first aid.

Case Filed Under Sections Of IPC

A case was lodged under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) 279 (rash and negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to police sources, the reason to visit the passport office was that Ashok had planned a family trip abroad. After returning home for lunch, they met with the accident.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Pawar said, "The dumper driver, Santosh Salve, has been arrested and is in police custody. Statements will be recorded."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dombivli Accident: 52-Yr-Old Woman Killed, Husband Injured After Speeding Dumper Hits Bike Near...

Dombivli Accident: 52-Yr-Old Woman Killed, Husband Injured After Speeding Dumper Hits Bike Near...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky Conditions Today; Rains & Thunderstorms To Hit City...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky Conditions Today; Rains & Thunderstorms To Hit City...

1993 Mumbai Blasts Convict Mohammad Ali Khan Killed By 5 Inmates Inside Kolhapur Jail

1993 Mumbai Blasts Convict Mohammad Ali Khan Killed By 5 Inmates Inside Kolhapur Jail

Mumbai News: Western Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Borivali

Mumbai News: Western Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Borivali

Mumbai: Builder, Kin Used Fake MLA Car Sticker To Ferry Cash During Poll Code

Mumbai: Builder, Kin Used Fake MLA Car Sticker To Ferry Cash During Poll Code