 Thane: Teenage Student Beaten To Death, His 6 College Mates Booked
Thane: Teenage Student Beaten To Death, His 6 College Mates Booked

The incident occurred around 1pm on Wednesday outside their college, in which a friend of the deceased was injured, they said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 12:46 AM IST
Thane: Teenage Student Beaten To Death, His Six College Mates Booked | Representational Image

A 17-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by his six college mates at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, following which a case has been registered against them, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred around 1pm on Wednesday outside their college, in which a friend of the deceased was injured, they said.

“The accused punched and kicked the victim to death and also beat and injured his friend. The motive behind the crime is being investigated,” senior inspector Ajay Shinde said.

Mumbai: Man Held By CGST For ₹31 Crore Tax Credit Fraud
article-image

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the FIR in this connection was registered at the APMC police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and others, he said.

