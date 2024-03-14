Mumbai: Man Held By CGST For ₹31 Crore Tax Credit Fraud

Man Held By CGST For ₹31 Crore Tax Credit Fraud |

Mumbai: The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) & Central Excise, Palghar Commissionerate, Mumbai Zone, have recently arrested one person for allegedly defrauding government exchequer of Rs 31 crores by obtaining fake GST registrations.

According to the CGST officials, the officers of Investigation Wing of CGST Palghar Commissionerate, have busted a racket of taking fake GST Registrations on the basis of various mobile numbers and email IDs with an intent to pass on fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs.13.39 crores and availed inappropriate ITC of Rs 17.66 crores to facilitate the recipients to avail wrongful ITC.

The kingpin of the racket Mishrilal Ramadhar Dubey alias Abdurrahaman Dubey alias Aqil H Kasmani has been arrested in the said case.

"During the investigation carried out on the basis of intelligence received, it was observed that the accused was actively involved in creation of various fake companies under his different mobile numbers and email IDs and using such GSTINs created for passing of fraudulent ITC by generating fake invoices as well as filing GSTR-1 returns with a sole intent to pass on fraudulent ITC to various recipients of such invoices on commission basis. In all, 31 firms were operated by the accused for the said purpose. Based on material evidence gathered during the investigation, Dubey has been arrested under the provisions of the CGST Act," said a CGST official.

Earlier this month, the CGST Mumbai Zone, Navi Mumbai Commissionerate had arrested the Financial Head of a firm for supplying taxable service amounting to Rs 492 crore approximately without issuing any tax invoice and thereby allegedly indulging in the GST Evasion to the tune of approximately Rs 88 crores.

Last month, CGST Palghar Commissionerate, had busted a fake invoice racket that involved availment and passing of ineligible ITC to the tune of Rs 11.61 crore and had arrested director of a private company in the said case.