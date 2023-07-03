Indore: RSS Deputy Chief Dattatreya Hosbole Pays Tributes To Shivaji Maharaj, Says Revitalised An Unorganised & Lifeless Society

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RSS Deputy chief Dattatreya Hosbale paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while addressing the second day of the lecture series "Chintan-Yagya" in Indore on Sunday late night.

The series was organised under the aegis of Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Committee here

"In the history of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was such an Aparajita (undefeated) warrior, who presented a unique example of Swadeshi and Swadharma based public welfare governance system by reestablishing Hindavi-Swarajya," he said.

The message of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the golden age of independence appears very relevant and exemplary even at present. Giving his speech on the same topic - "Message of Shivrajyabhishek", Hosabale said.

Just as Shri Ram resolved to make the earth free of demons, Shri Krishna ji did the work of establishing religion, in the same way Shivaji Maharaj was an incarnation of man for the establishment of Hindavi Swarajya.

The event of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a historical event, the foreign invasions started by Mohammad Kasim continued, Prithviraj Chauhan resisted those attacks, but after Prithviraj Chauhan, Indians started feeling that they were only to be subjugated, There was despair in the whole society.

In such a situation, at the age of just 15, Shivaji resolved to establish "Hindavi Swaraj" by anointing God with the blood of his finger in the Shiva temple of Rohideshwar.

Hosabale in his lecture analytically highlighted various events-aspects of Shivaji's life. Destruction of temples by Aurangzeb, Shivaji does not get agitated even after causing pain to ordinary citizens, but waits for Aurangzeb to come to his side.

Writers have called Shivaji Maharaj as the protector of the people like Lord Vishnu.

