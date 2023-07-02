MP Weather Update: New System To Become Active From July 4; Light Rain In Bhopal, Indore In Next Two Days

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the state witnessed slightly less rainfall in the month of June, meteorologists are predicting a wet July ahead.

Although, on the first day of July, the afternoon had the sun shining brightly, clouds made their comeback by the evening.

Senior meteorologist H.S. Pandey has announced that a new weather system is set to become active from July 4, bringing the expectation of good rainfall in the coming days for Indore and its surrounding areas.

Currently, there is no active weather system in the region. There is a possibility of light rainfall on Sunday and Monday. The Weather Department has not issued any alerts for heavy rainfall anywhere. However, meteorologist Pandey has mentioned that a cyclonic system is set to become active on July 4. If it turns out to be strong, it may initiate a phase of heavy rainfall across the state.

There is a possibility of light rainfall in Bhopal today. Similar weather conditions are expected on July 3, 4, and 5 as well. The rainfall may lead to a decrease in temperatures during the day and night.

The monsoon has weakened in Indore and the surrounding areas, with no active systems in the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal.

The temperature is expected to increase slightly in July due to the absence of rain, making the weather slightly uncomfortable.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the system weakened after receiving only half an inch of rainfall on the last day of June. However, the records show significant rainfall on July 1, 4, 6, 7, and 8.

Nevertheless, this time the impact of sunlight and humidity will be noticeable. Rainfall on these dates has exceeded.