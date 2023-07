Ujjain: Lakhs of devotees visit Mahakal Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To accommodate the Sawan rush, Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple has chalked out a separate entry 'Awantika Dwar'. The entry will facilitate easy access of the main temple, reducing wait-time for the devotees. The devotees can register for the entry through Aadhaar card.

