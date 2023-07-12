Indore: Woman Duped Of Her Tops By Confidence Tricksters    

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was duped of her gold earrings by two confidence tricksters in the Central Kotwali area, police said on Tuesday. The accused are yet to be identified.

According to Central Kotwali police station in charge, the incident took place near Akash Namkeen shop in Siyaganj area on Monday afternoon. Rekha Modi (53), a resident of Pandharinath area lodged a complaint that she came to Siyaganj for some work.

While returning, two men stopped her and asked her for directions to Ujjain. As the woman gave them directions they struck up a conversation with her. The two miscreants pretending to be her well-wishers told her that she should remove her two tops and keep them in her bag as police checking was going on a little ahead on the road.

Believing them, the woman removed her earrings and kept them in her bag. Then, the accused requested her to keep their money in her bag as they too feared the ongoing checking. They told her that they would take the money back from her once they crossed the place where the police checking was going on.

They placed what looked like a bundle of notes in her bag and sped away. The woman waited for them for some time down the road and then checked her bag only to see that her earrings were missing, and there was only one Rs 500 note on the top of the bundle and the rest were only paper.

She immediately informed her family members and later she lodged a complaint with the police. The police have registered a case against two unidentified men under section 420 of the IPC and started a search for them. TI said that the CCTVs were checked and they saw some suspects. A search is on for them.

Many similar incidents have occurred in the city in the past and no one has been arrested in those cases. The accused often pose themselves as police officers and manage to dupe unsuspecting women of their cash and ornaments.

