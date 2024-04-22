New Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L GT Line and 1.5L GT Sport Plus, Hit Indian Market

Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L GT Line and 1.5L GT Sport Plus |

Volkswagen has officially introduced the Taigun GT Line and GT Sport Plus models in the Indian market, with prices starting from Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Revealed during Volkswagen’s annual brand conference held last month, these new variants explained the Taigun line-up, which now consists of the Chrome, Sport and GT Edge variants.

The pricing details for the Taigun GT Line and GT Sport Plus are as follows:

VW Taigun GT Line Rs 14.08 lakh (Manual ), Rs 15.63 lakh (Automatic)VW Taigun GT Sport Plus Rs 18.54 lakh (Manual), Rs 19.74 lakh (Automatic)

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line |

Both the GT Line and GT Sport Plus belong to the Sport Line and showcase similar cosmetic enhancements with darkened elements on the exterior. However, they differ in certain aspects both inside and outside. The GT Sport Plus comes with additional features such as a sunroof and a contrasting grey roof, along with red brake callipers. Moreover, there are variations in the badging between the two SUVs.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport |

In terms of interior design, both vehicles adopt a blacked-out color scheme, but there are differences between the GT Sport Plus and the GT Line. The GT Sport Plus boasts full leatherette seats, while the GT Line combines fabric with leatherette upholstery. Additionally, the GT Sport Plus includes GT logos embroidered into the seats, red stitching on the steering wheel, and metallic finish pedals.

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Line with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine, delivering 113 bhp and 178Nm of torque. It can be paired with wither a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the GT Sport Plus offers a more potent 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, generating 148 bhp and 250Nm of torque. It is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line |

In summary, the new Taigun GT Line presents the sportier design package that was previously only available with the larger 1.5-liter TSI engine, now with the smaller 1.0-liter TSI unit. Volkswagen has announced that both the Taigun GT Line and GT Sport Plus will come with a complimentary 4-year service value package, providing benefits on selected aftersales services.

When it comes to competitors in the market, the Taigun faces tough competition from several rivals including the Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and the Citroen C3 Aircross.