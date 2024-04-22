 Volkswagen Taigun SUV Prices Cut by up to Rs 1.10 Lakh in India
The Volkswagen Taigun offers the same engine choices as the Skoda Kushaq: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine and a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Volkswagen Taigun GT Line |

Volkswagen India has announced a limited-time offer, cutting prices of the Taigun SUV by up to Rs 1.10 lakh. This adjustment brings the SUV’s starting price down to Rs 11 lakh, with the top variant now priced at Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

article-image

The move aims to make Volkswagen Taigun more attractive choice in its segment. Among the twenty-one variants available, five are affected by the price reduction. These include Comfortline 1.0 MT, GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG, GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG with new features, 1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl, 1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte with new features. It’s important to note that the Taigun shares the MQB A0 IN platform with the Skoda Kushaq, which is highly localized.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun |

The Volkswagen Taigun offers the same engine choices as the Skoda Kushaq: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine and a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine. The 1.0-litre engine produces 115bhp of power and 175Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre engine delivers 148bhp of power and 250Nm of torque. Both engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as well. The automatic gearbox is a six-speed torque converter for the 1.0-litre engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch for the 1.5-litre engine.

article-image
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport |

The SUV’s features include an 8-inch digital friver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, powered front seats, cruise control. Additionally, the top-tier Taigun variants boast a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. To prioritize safety, all models come with three-point seatbelts, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear-view camera, and six airbags to protect occupants.

When it comes to competitors in the market, the Taigun faces tough competition from several rivals including the Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and the Citroen C3 Aircross.

