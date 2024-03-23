Volkswagen Unveils Taigun GT Plus Sport And GT Line Variants

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line |

To boost sales, Volkswagen has brought out two fresh versions for the Taigun line-up. They have launched the Taigun GT Plus Sport, which runs on a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, and the Taigun GT Line, powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both of these variants come with various visual updates for both the inside and outside of the car.

This new version of Volkswagen Taigun has some cool visual upgrades, like smoked LED headlamps, a Carbon Steel Grey roof, and red GT logos on the grille, fender, and rear. It also has dark chrome door handles and red brake callipers. Instead of chrome, Volkswagen added a shiny black finish to the front grille, diffuser, side mirrors, and alloy wheels.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport |

Inside, the Taigun GT Plus Sport variant has all-black theme. It comes with black leatherette seats with red stitching, a black headliner, and shiny black accents on the dashboard. Plus, there is a GT logo on the front seats and red stitching on the steering wheel for a stylish touch. This version also has a shiny black finish on various parts like the front grille, fender badges, diffuser, alloy wheels, and wing mirrors. However, it does not have the red brake callipers or the red GT badge on the grille. Instead, there is a GT Line badge on the doors.

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport will be the highest-level version and will compete with the Hyundai Creta N Line and Kia Seltos X Line.

In the same event, Volkswagen has revealed its all-electric crossover, the ID.4, in India. The company has confirmed that the Volkswagen ID.4 will hit the Indian market, but the launch date is yet to be announced. When it is launched, it will mark Volkswagen’s first electric vehicle for sale in India. Additionally, Volkswagen introduced the Virtus GT Plus Sport concept car during the showcase.