Volkswagen ID.4 Makes Debut In India, Set To Hit Roads Soon

Volkswagen ID.4 |

Volkswagen has revealed its all-electric crossover, the ID.4, in India. The company has confirmed that the Volkswagen ID.4 will hit the Indian market, but the launch date is yet to be announced. When it is launched, it will mark Volkswagen’s first electric vehicle for sale in India.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is a popular EV globally and comes in various trims. It’s positioned below the ID.3 hatchback in Volkswagen’s global line-up. In 2023, Volkswagen also showcased the ID.4 GTX in India during its annual brand conference.

At the event, Volkswagen displayed the ID.4 along with its latest models tailored for the Indian market, including the Volksawagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and GT Line variants. Additionally, Volkswagen introduced the Virtus GT Plus Sport concept car during the showcase.

Volkswagen ID 4 |

In terms of appearance, the Volkswagen ID.4 sports a sleek design featuring sharp headlamps, front air intakes, and tail lamps connected by a lightbar. Inside, the vehicle offers straightforward layout, boasting a large 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The Volkswagen ID.4 also features advanced safety features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system for enhanced driving confidence.

Internationally, the Volkswagen ID.4 comes in both single-motor and dual-motor versions. The entry-level generates 168 bhp, while the ID.4 Pro offers 282 bhp, and the GTX model delivers 334 bhp. With the larger 77 kWh battery pack, the ID.4 Pro provides a range of 550 km. Meanwhile, models with the smaller 52 kWh battery pack offers a range of 342 km. However, it is not yet confirmed which variants of the ID.4 will be available in India.

In the year 2023, Volkswagen saw a notable 8% rise in domestic sales, reaching almost 43,700 units compared to about 40,600 units in 2022. The major cities accounted for roughly 65% of these sales, while the smaller Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets made up in the remaining 35%.