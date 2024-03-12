Volkswagen's March 2024 Discounts: Big Savings Unveiled!

Volkswagen | Image credit: Volkswagen (Representative)

In March 2024, major car manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai have revealed substantial discounts on their popular models. Diverging from the trend, German automaker Volkswagen has also declared significant discounts on its popular car model for Indian Customers.

Volkswagen India is offering big discounts on its popular mid-size SUV Taigun, Virtus sedan, and Tiguan flagship SUV. These discounts may vary from city to city and are subject to the availability of the particular model of the car.

March 2024 Discount on Volkswagen Tiguan

Let’s talk about Volkswagen’s top-tier SUV, the Tiguan. If you are interested to buy this SUV, there is a chance to get a cash discount and exchange bonus both up to Rs 75,000. Additionally, there are corporate discounts worth Rs 1 lakh and a 4-year service package costing Rs 90,000.

Volkswagen Tiguan is priced at Rs 35.17 lakh. It runs on a 2.0-litre turpo-petrol engine, delivering 190bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

March 2024 Discount on Volkswagen Taigun

The next in line is the Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV. Volkswagen Taigun has discounts up to Rs 1.3 lakh. You can save with a Rs 60,000 cash discount, get up to Rs 40,000 for exchanging your old car, and also enjoy corporate benefits of up to Rs 30,000.

The Volkswagen Taigun’s price ranges from Rs 11.70 lakh to 20 lakh. You get to choose between a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and both options come with manual and automatic gearbox choices. Taigun competes with cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier in the Indian market.

March 2024 Discount on Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus, a popular sedan from the company, is now available with a a cool discount in March 2024. You can save up to Rs 75,000, which includes a Rs 30,000 cash discount, Rs 30,000 exchange benefits, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 15,000.

The Volkswagen Virtus is priced between Rs 11.56 lakh and Rs 19.15 lakh for the top-end GT Plus variant. Just like its SUV cousin, the Taigun, the Virtus sedan offers a choice between two engines – a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI – giving you power options of 115bhp and 150bhp. The Virtus, taking on rivals like Skoda Slavia and Honda City.