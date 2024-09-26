MG India Launches Hector Snowstorm and Astor Blackstorm Editions with Exciting Upgrades

MG Hector Snowstorm |

JSW MG Motor India has introduced two exciting new editions: the MG Hector 'Snowstorm' and the Astor 'BlackStorm 2024 Limited Edition.' The MG Hector Snowstorm is offered in versatile configurations, accommodating 5, 6, and 7 passengers, with prices starting at Rs 21,52,800 (ex-showroom). In contrast, the Astor Blackstorm 2024 Limited Edition is available at a competitive price of Rs 13,44,800 (ex-showroom).

The MG Hector Snowstorm stands out with its eye-catching two-tone design, featuring a white body paired with a sleek black roof for a stylish look. The vehicle is adorned with dark chrome accents, including the brand logo, front grille, and bumper garnishes. Additional features like Piano Black roof rails, smoked tail lamps, and sporty R18 black alloys with red callipers. Customers can also personalize their vehicle with the ‘Snowstorm’ emblem, which can be added at no extra charge at the dealership.

Inside, the MG Hector Snowstorm boasts a bold all-black interior that exudes luxury and style. The cabin is enhanced with gunmetal accents that give it a modern touch, including finishes on the console, door handles, steering wheel, and air conditioning vents. The SUV is equipped with a large 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system, providing an impressive tech experience, along with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof that adds to the spacious feel. The Snowstorm logo on the front headrest and a leather-wrapped steering wheel contribute to the overall upscale ambiance of this striking SUV.

The MG Astor Blackstorm stands out with its striking black-themed design that features a honeycomb-pattern grille and black-finished headlamps. The front and rear bumpers also sport a sleek black finish, complemented by black alloy wheels with eye-catching red brake callipers. Glossy black accents adorn the door garnishes and roof rails, enhancing the SUV's bold appearance. The ‘Blackstorm’ emblem is prominently displayed on the front fenders, adding to its unique character, while the black lower rear bumper ties the whole look together.

The MG Hector Snowstorm comes with a price tag that is Rs 32,000 more than the Sharp Pro turbo-petrol CVT model. This special edition offers a choice of engines, featuring a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 141bhp or a 2.0-litre diesel engine that delivers 168bhp. The petrol engine is matched with a smooth continuously variable transmission (CVT), while the diesel option is equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox

The new Astor Blackstorm is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 110bhp and 144Nm of torque. Buyers have the option to choose between a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox.