MG Windsor EV Pricing Revealed, Starting from Rs 13.50 Lakh Onwards

MG Motor has announced the full pricing of MG Windsor in India, with the cost including the battery. The base Excite model is priced at Rs 13.50 lakh, while the mid-range Exclusive variant comes in at Rs 14.50 lakh. For those seeking more premium features, the top-spec Essence version is available at Rs 15.50 lakh, all prices being ex-showroom.

MG Motor launched the Windsor EV in India on September 11, 2024, with an attractive starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), excluding the battery. This price makes it a competitive option for buyers looking for an affordable entry into the electric vehicle market, offering flexibility for those opting for the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program.

The MG Windsor EV is equipped with a 38kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 331 kilometres on a single charge, making it suitable for daily city travel. It features a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that produces 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, delivering smooth and efficient performance. Powering the front wheels, the Windsor EV strikes a good balance between power and efficiency. Drivers can also choose from four driving modes—Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport—tailoring the ride to their preferences. This makes the Windsor EV a strong contender in the electric vehicle market.

The interior of the new MG Windsor EV is packed with features, including a large 15.6-inch touchscreen display and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. It supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity. The cabin also offers comfort with a four-way electrically adjustable passenger seat and rear Aero-Lounge seats that recline up to 135 degrees. Other highlights include a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, a 360-degree camera for better visibility, ambient lighting with 256 color options, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety is prioritized with features like electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear AC vents to ensure passenger comfort and security.