 MG Motor India Introduces Battery-as-a-Service for Comet EV and ZS EV
Originally launched with the MG Windsor, the BaaS program has been well received for its flexibility.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
JSW MG Motor India has expanded its innovative Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program to include the popular Comet EV and ZS EV models, further enhancing its push in the electric vehicle market. Originally launched with the MG Windsor, the BaaS program has been well received for its flexibility.

Now, customers can own the MG Comet EV at an attractive starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, with a battery rental of Rs 2.5 per kilometer. The MG ZS EV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV, is also available under this program, starting at Rs 13.99 lakh, with a battery rental cost of Rs 4.5 per kilometer.

MG ZS EV & MG Comet EV - BaaS

The Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program offers customers the convenience of paying a minimal fee per kilometer for battery usage, making the MG Comet EV and ZS EV even more appealing choices in the electric vehicle market. Along with the flexibility of the BaaS program, buyers can also benefit from an assured 60% buyback value after three years of ownership. This ensures a confident and hassle-free ownership experience, adding further value to the already popular EVs in the lineup.

Speaking on the unique ownership program, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “With BaaS, we have created a platform for easy ownership, making our EVs more accessible than ever. Given the strong response to Windsor under the BaaS program, we are now extending its benefits to our popular EV models, the Comet and ZS. I am confident that this unique ownership model will further boost EV adoption in the country.”

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India

The MG Comet EV, ideal for urban mobility, offers a certified range of 230 km on a single charge and comes equipped with over 55 i-SMART features. Meanwhile, the MG ZS EV, India's first pure electric internet SUV, delivers an impressive 461 km range on a single charge with its 50.3 kWh battery pack, further cementing MG’s commitment to electric mobility.

MG ZS EV

MG Motor India's innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program is backed by key finance partners like Bajaj Finserv, Hero Fincorp, Vidyut, and Ecofy Autovert, ensuring customers across the country enjoy a smooth transition to electric vehicles.

MG Motor India Introduces Battery-as-a-Service for Comet EV and ZS EV

