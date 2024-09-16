MG Windsor EV: Key Features You Should Know Before Buying

MG Windsor EV |

MG Motor India has taken a bold step into the electric vehicle segment with the launch of its first electric MPV, the Windsor EV. Positioned as a competitive option in both electric and compact utility vehicle (CUV) markets, the Windsor EV comes with an attractive price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of its standout features is the flexible Battery as a Service (BaaS) plan, allowing customers to rent the battery cost of Rs 3.5 per kilometer, offering more affordable running costs and greater flexibility. Let’s take a closer look at the top features that make the Windsor EV an exciting new contender in the market.

BaaS (Battery as a Service)

MG Motor has introduced an innovative solution to lower the upfront cost of owning an electric vehicle with its Windsor EV. Instead of buying the battery, customers can rent it through a Battery as a Service (BaaS) plan, paying Rs 3.50 per kilometer driven. This flexible approach allows owners to pay only for the distance they travel.

For example, driving 1,000 kilometers would cost Rs 3,500 in battery rental fees. MG also offers prepaid battery recharge packs, starting from Rs 5,250 for 1,500 kilometers. During the first year, customers can enjoy free charging at JSW-MG stations, after which they will pay for the electricity used. This plan makes owning and maintaining an electric vehicle more budget-friendly and convenient for buyers.

MG Windsor EV |

Battery & Specifications

The MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38kWh battery pack, offering an impressive range of up to 331 kilometers on a single charge, making it a practical choice for both city commutes. Under the hood, the electric MPV features a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that delivers 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, ensuring smooth and responsive performance. The motor drives the front wheels, providing a balanced mix of power and efficiency. This combination of battery capacity and motor strength positions the Windsor EV as a capable and efficient electric vehicle in its segment. Drivers have the option to choose from four driving modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport.

MG Windsor EV |

Features

The MG Windsor EV comes loaded with features that prioritize both comfort and technology. It boasts an impressive 604-litre boot capacity, providing ample space for luggage. A highlight is the large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the biggest in its class, which offers seamless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers in the rear seats will enjoy extra comfort with a 135-degree reclining backrest for a relaxed ride. Additional features include a 360-degree camera, a premium 9-speaker sound system, and an electrically adjustable passenger seat. The Windsor EV also stands out with its glass roof and customizable ambient lighting, offering 256 color options for a modern, spacious feel inside the cabin.

Safety Features

The MG Windsor EV comes with a robust safety package designed to offer drivers peace of mind on the road. It includes essential features like ABS with EBD, an electronic stability program (ESP), and Hill Hold Assist for better control, especially on slopes. The vehicle is also equipped with an electronic parking brake with auto hold, along with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to keep track of tyre health. For added safety, the Windsor EV includes an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with features such as autonomous emergency braking, cruise control, and lane departure warnings, ensuring a safer and more comfortable driving experience.

Color Options and Variants

The MG Windsor EV offers buyers a choice of four stylish color options: turquoise green, pear white, clay beige, and starburst black, allowing customers to pick a shade that suits their taste. It is available in three variants—Excite, Exclusive, and Essence—each offering a different level of features and specifications to cater to varying preferences and needs.