Unmistakable Style & Presence: MG Cyberster

By: G R Mukesh | September 05, 2024
Introducing the MG Cyberster, a completely new electric sports vehicle that blends the iconic roadster heritage with contemporary brand design language.
The MG Cyberster is anticipated to usher in an exciting new chapter in the MG saga.
MG's legendary past combined with the energy of contemporary electric innovation. The Cyberster is a statement rather than just any old car.
The Cyberster redefines what it means to drive an electric roadster with its unwavering power and performance.
featuring interiors that combine cutting-edge technology with heart-pounding design. Typical? Never encountered it before.
Every element was created with performance and head-turning style in mind, as evidenced by its aerodynamic silhouette and sleek lines.
With a maximum power output of 375 kw^^ (496 hp), it can accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds.
