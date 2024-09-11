 MG Windsor EV Launches in India: Priced at Rs 9.99 Lakh, Offers 331 Km Range and Premium Features
MG Windsor EV Launches in India: Priced at Rs 9.99 Lakh, Offers 331 Km Range and Premium Features

It features a 38kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers impressive performance with 100 kW (136 PS) of power and 200 Nm of instant torque.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
MG Windsor EV |

MG Motor India has introduced its first electric MPV, the Windsor EV, making a strong move into the electric and CUV markets. With a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Windsor offers customers the flexibility of a Battery as a Service (BaaS) rental plan, costing ₹3.5 per km for the battery. The model comes in three variants and four different colors, with a focus on spaciousness and comfort, featuring high-quality interiors. Bookings for the Windsor EV will open on October 3, with deliveries scheduled to begin on October 12.

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV |

The newly launched MG Windsor EV is built on the ‘Pure EV Platform,’ designed to offer a premium, business-class driving experience. Essentially a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV, which is popular in global markets, the Windsor follows MG’s Aero Glide design language. It features a sleek, modern look with key elements like a full-width light bar at both the front and rear, an illuminated MG logo, and flush-fitting door handles. The wide-sloped windscreen, short hood, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and vertically stacked headlamps give the Windsor a distinct and stylish appearance.

The MG Windsor EV is powered by a PMS motor, which is IP67 certified for added durability. It features a 38kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers impressive performance with 100 kW (136 PS) of power and 200 Nm of instant torque. The vehicle offers four driving modes—Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport—catering to different driving preferences. With a range of 331 km on a single charge, the Windsor can also be quickly recharged in just 40 minutes using any DC fast charger, making it a practical option for both city and long-distance travel.

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV |

The MG Windsor EV comes packed with a host of advanced features designed for comfort and convenience. It includes a large 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The standout feature is its massive 15.6-inch infotainment system, the largest in its class. Other key features include a 360-degree camera, a 9-speaker sound system, and an electrically adjustable passenger seat. The rear seats offer added comfort, reclining up to 135 degrees for a lounge-like experience. The Windsor is also the first in its segment to have a glass roof, and it offers ambient lighting with 256 colour options. Additionally, it provides ample boot space of 604 litres, making it highly practical for everyday use.

The MG Windsor EV is equipped with a comprehensive safety package that includes ABS with EBD, an electronic stability programme (ESP), and Hill Hold Assist for enhanced control. It also features an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The ADAS package adds key safety features like autonomous emergency braking, cruise control, and lane departure warnings, ensuring both active and passive safety for a secure driving experience.

The MG Windsor EV is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence, giving customers a range of options to suit their preferences. It also comes in four striking colour choices: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green, allowing buyers to pick a look that matches their style.

