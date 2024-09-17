 JSW MG Motor India Unveils New Retail Channel ‘MG Select’; First Product Arriving in Q1 2025
Targeting buyers who value personalized experiences, the brand is set to launch its first vehicle in early 2025.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
MG Select |

JSW MG Motor India has introduced MG Select, a new retail channel focused on the growing accessible luxury car market in India. Over the next two years, MG Select aims to roll out a luxury car lineup featuring four models, with the first set to debut in early 2025. The brand will open exclusive experience centres in 12 key cities across the country, combining modern luxury with MG’s British motoring heritage.

article-image
MG Select

MG Select |

MG Select, the latest initiative from JSW MG Motor India, aims to tap into the growing demand for premium products by offering a unique blend of exclusivity and luxury. Targeting buyers who value personalized experiences, the brand is set to launch its first vehicle in early 2025, with a focus on New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), including plug-ins, hybrids, and EVs. In its initial phase, MG Select will establish luxury experience centres in 12 key cities across India, aiming to set itself apart in the competitive market by delivering an elevated, customer-focused experience.

article-image
MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster |

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The traditional concept of 'purchasing' is evolving, with Indian consumers increasingly shifting towards accessible luxury. MG Select aims to position itself as a key player in this segment by offering an elevated brand experience to new-age customers, who aspire for premium brands. Infused with personalisation and driven by innovation, the MG Select experience centres will offer a curated experience to customers, blending culture, hospitality, sustainability, innovation and craftsmanship, and reimagining luxury.”

article-image
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV |

Recently, MG Motor India has introduced its first electric MPV, the Windsor EV, making a strong move into the electric and CUV markets. With a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Windsor offers customers the flexibility of a Battery as a Service (BaaS) rental plan, costing ₹3.5 per km for the battery. The model comes in three variants and four different colors, with a focus on spaciousness and comfort, featuring high-quality interiors. Bookings for the Windsor EV will open on October 3, with deliveries scheduled to begin on October 12.

