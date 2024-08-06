MG Motor India Debuts Advanced EV Ecosystem Initiatives at DriEV.Bharat

MG DriEV.Bharat |

JSW MG Motor India introduced a range of electric vehicle (EV) innovations at the DriEV.Bharat event, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The company collaborated with key industry players from various sectors within the automotive and EV ecosystem to showcase these advancements.

At the DriEV.Bharat event, JSW MG Motor India launched several groundbreaking initiatives. These include eHUB by MG, the industry’s first and largest charging platform by an OEM, and Project REVIVE, which aims to repurpose EV batteries for uses beyond cars. Additionally, they introduced EVPEDIA, India’s first dedicated for educational platform for electric car users, and the MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP), which will be standard in all upcoming vehicles.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at JSW MG Motor India, emphasized the company's vision to transform the future of electric mobility in India. He stated, "DriEV.Bharat reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing EV technology and enhancing the user experience to accelerate EV adoption. With initiatives such as our unified charging platform, battery second-life project, EV education, and the MG-Jio ICP, we are empowering the industry as well as our customers with smarter, more sustainable choices."

Highlighting its dedication to innovation and sustainability, JSW MG Motor India unveiled the industry’s first charging platform, eHUB by MG. eHUB by MG is designed as a comprehensive solution for EV charging, simplifying the tasks of finding, reserving, and paying for charging stations. Through partnerships with major providers such as Adani Total Energies Limited, BPCL, ChargeZone, Glida, HPCL, Jio_BP, Shell, and Zeon, it offers access to almost entire charging network in the country.

Additionally, the company introduced Project REVIVE in partnership with TERI, Lohum, and BatX which focuses on repurposing EV batteries for renewable energy storage system in the community applications.

JSW MG Motor India has launched EVPEDIA, a pioneering platform dedicated to educating users about electric vehicles (EVs). EVPEDIA provides clear and engaging details on EV technology, benefits, costs, and maintenance, helping users make informed decisions and promote broader EV adoption by addressing common misconceptions.

Additionally, the company introduced the MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP), a unique partnership with Jio that enhances the in-car experience. This platform features the MG Store, which turns the vehicle into a center for gaming, entertainment, and learning. It also supports voice commands in six Indian languages and includes Home-to-Car functionality, offering users unprecedented convenience and accessibility.