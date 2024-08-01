MG Motor India Names WINDSOR as the India’s First Crossover Utility Vehicle

MG Windsor EV |

JSW MG Motor India has officially named its upcoming model ‘Windsor’, marking the introduction of India’s first Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV). The MG Windsor, inspired by the iconic Windsor Castle, is based on the Wuling Cloud EV, which is marketed internationally by the parent company SAIC. The MG Windsor draws inspiration from the renowned Windsor Castle, a symbol of royal heritage and architectural excellence.

Commenting on the announcement, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer of JSW MG Motor India, said, “We are thrilled to unveil the name of our upcoming CUV: MG Windsor. Windsor Castle is globally recognized as a symbol of royalty and grandeur, and this is reflected in every aspect of the CUV, which showcases exceptional craftsmanship, premium quality, and spaciousness. The advanced technology and futuristic aerodynamic design further enhance the car's appeal. The MG Windsor is designed for consumers who desire the comfort of a sedan combined with the spaciousness of an SUV.”

Recently, JSW MG Motor India has unveiled a teaser video MG Windsor electric vehicle, highlighting a ‘blend of sedan-like comfort and SUV-like space’. In the teaser for the MG Windsor EV, the vehicle is not fully revealed, but it hints at key exterior features. The front end will feature connected LED DRLs, with headlights positioned on either side, reflecting a global design trend. A prominent MG logo is placed below the DRLs, giving the front fascia a distinctive look.

The teaser for the MG Windsor EV highlights several key features, such as connected LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, and a sleek alloy wheel design. On the global model, you'll find a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, and four airbags.

For enhanced safety, the MG Cloud EV is anticipated to feature six airbags, an upgrade from the four airbags available in the international model. Additional safety features may include electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. The vehicle might also offer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking, further boosting safety and convenience for drivers.