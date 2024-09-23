 Hyundai Exter: Made-in-India SUV Now Available in South Africa
Hyundai Motor India Limited has begun exporting the Exter to South Africa, with the first shipment of 996 units already dispatched.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Launch of Hyundai Exter in South Africa |

Hyundai Motor India Limited has expanded its export portfolio by introducing the Hyundai Exter to the South African market. This addition marks the eights Hyundai model to be shipped from India to South Africa, highlighting Hyundai’s long-standing presence in the country.

article-image

Celebrating 20 years of exports to South Africa since 2004, HMIL continues to solidify its position as India’s largest exporter of passenger vehicles by volume. The Hyundai Exter, which is exclusively manufactured in India, now joins Hyundai’s range available to South African customers.

article-image
Hyundai EXTER Knight edition

Hyundai EXTER Knight edition |

Commenting on the exports portfolio expansion, Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head - Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “South Africa has always been an important export market for HMIL, as most of the models that are manufactured at HMIL’s factory in Tamil Nadu are exported to South Africa. Also, 2024 is a milestone year for HMIL as it marks 20 years of exporting worldclass products to South Africa. ‘Made in India, Made for the World’ is a testament to HMIL’s manufacturing prowess as it is evident that our products are not only loved by the Indian audience, but garner appreciation from customers the world over. I am confident that the Hyundai EXTER would be highly appreciated in South Africa, replicating its success story and tremendous popularity in India.”

article-image
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter |

Hyundai Motor India Limited has begun exporting the Exter to South Africa, with the first shipment of 996 units already dispatched. The Hyundai Exter becomes the eighth Hyundai model available in South Africa, joining the lineup alongside the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Venue, Venue N Line, and Alcazar.

article-image

Manufactured exclusively in India, the Hyundai Exter has seen tremendous success, surpassing 1 lakh sales within a year of its launch. In 2024, the model received further enhancements with the introduction of Hy-CNG (Dual Cylinder CNG) and Knight Edition variants, solidifying its strong performance in India’s competitive market.

