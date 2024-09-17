Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Launched at Rs 10.15 Lakh – All You Need to Know

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition |

Hyundai has launched the Adventure Edition of its Venue compact SUV, priced from Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This special edition introduces a unique Ranger Khaki colour and several design enhancements both on the exterior and interior. Available in three trims – S(O)+, SX and SX(O) – the Adventure Edition is offered exclusively with petrol engine options, bringing a fresh look to the Venue’s range.

The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition come with a range of exclusive features aimed at enhancing the rugged appeal. Notable additions include rugged door cladding, red front brake calipers, and black-painted alloy wheels. It also features black skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, and a shark-fin antenna for a sportier look.

Inside, the cabin is fitted with black interiors accented by light sage green inserts, along with Adventure Edition seats. Other highlights include 3D designer mats, an Adventure emblem, a dashcam with dual cameras, and sporty metal pedals.

The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition is available in four monotone colors: Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey. Additionally, buyers can choose from three dual-tone options, including Ranger Khaki with a black roof, Atlas White with a black roof, and Titan Grey with a black roof. These dual-tone options are exclusive to the SX and SX(O) trims and come at an additional cost of INR 15,000, offering customers more customization choices for their vehicle's appearance.

The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition is available with two petrol engine options. The 1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol engine comes paired with a manual transmission, offered in the S(O)+ trim at a price of Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and the SX trim at Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). For those seeking more power, the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine with a DCT automatic transmission is available in the top-spec SX(O) trim, priced at Rs 13.38 lakh (ex-showroom). These options provide a range of choices for different driving preferences.

Commenting on the launch of Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to offer our customers the VENUE Adventure Edition - an SUV that not only meets their everyday needs but also empowers them to explore new horizons. The VENUE Adventure Edition is designed for those who crave excitement and seek to push the boundaries. With our strong SUV portfolio, we are democratizing the Hyundai SUV life for one and all. With the VENUE Adventure Edition, we hope to kindle the spirit of adventure and wanderlust, exceeding the aspirations of our customers and fueling their lifestyle goals.”