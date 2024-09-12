Hyundai Alcazar 2024: Complete Price List for All Variants Revealed

2024 Hyundai Alcazar |

Hyundai Motor India has launched the updated version of its popular Alcazar SUV, available in both 6- and 7- seater options. The new model offers a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh for the petrol variant with a 1.5-litre Turbo GDi engine, while the diesel version powered by a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine, begins at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, Hyundai has also shared the full price details for all variants. Here’s a look at the updated pricing and key features of the refreshed Alcazar.

The Hyundai Alcazar is available in Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature trims, offering a range of seating and transmission choices to cater to different preferences. Hyundai has structured the Alcazar across three main trim levels, with both petrol and diesel engine options.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar |

The 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol variant is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission in a 7-seater layout, with prices starting at Rs 14.99 lakh for the Executive trim and going up to Rs 19.45 lakh for the Platinum trim. For those opting for the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, prices range from Rs 20.90 lakh to Rs 21.39 lakh, available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar |

The 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel variant starts at Rs 15.99 lakh for the manual, 7-seater Executive model, while the top-end automatic options are priced between Rs 20.90 lakh and Rs 21.39 lakh, depending on seating configurations. The Alcazar offers a variety of options to suit different driving needs.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar |

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes packed with a range of cutting-edge features, including rain-sensing wipers, a premium 8-speaker Bose sound system, and a voice-activated panoramic sunroof. The SUV offers wireless charging for both the front and second-row passengers, along with a magnetic pad for added convenience. Inside, the cabin is fitted with a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen paired with a digital instrument cluster, delivering a refined and tech-savvy experience. For entertainment, it includes JioSaavn music streaming with a complimentary one-year subscription and built-in navigation that supports multiple languages. The Alcazar also boasts Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control and ambient lighting to enhance comfort and style.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar |

The new Hyundai Alcazar comes loaded with a variety of safety and convenience features aimed at elevating the driving experience. A notable addition is the Digital Key with NFC technology, enabling effortless keyless entry. The SUV also incorporates Hyundai's SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, which provides 19 advanced driver-assistance features for enhanced safety and convenience on the road. With over 40 standard safety features and more than 70 in total, the Alcazar ensures comprehensive protection, offering a Surround View monitor, six airbags, rain-sensing wipers, Hill Descent Control, and four-wheel disc brakes, among other safety elements.