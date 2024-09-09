Hyundai Introduces 2024 Alcazar: Bold New Design and Prices from Rs 14.99 Lakh

2024 Hyundai Alcazar |

Hyundai has introduced the latest version of its popular Alcazar SUV, now starting at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5 litre turbo GDi petrol model and Rs 15.99 (ex-showroom) lakh for the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel variant. Available in both 6-seater and 7-seater options, the updated Alcazar offers enhanced versatility and comfort for larger families.

The Hyundai ALCAZAR offers a range of vibrant color choices, including the eye-catching new Robust Emerald Matte, with a total of nine striking options to suit diverse tastes. Buyers can choose from four distinct variants—Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature—each tailored to meet different preferences and needs.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar offers two engine options catering to both petrol and diesel enthusiasts. The 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine delivers 160 PS with a maximum torqie of 253Nm. It is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission, offering 17.5 km/l fuel efficiency, or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with 18 km/l.

For Diesel lovers, the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine produces 116 PS and 250Nm of torque, delivering up to 20.4 km/l with a 6-speed manual or 18.1 km/l with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar is built on Hyundai’s global design philosophy of Sensuous Sportiness, the SUV features a wider and taller stance. Available in both 6-seater and 7-seater variants, the Hyundai Alcazar showcases distinct design elements like H-shaped LED DRLs, quad-beam LED headlamps, and a refreshed front look with a new grille and bumper. The sleek diamond-cut alloy wheels and black cladding further enhances its dynamic profile.

At the rear, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is equipped with connected LED tail-lights, a modern spoiler, and a redesigned bumper, sequential LED turn signals add a premium touch, making the new Alcazar different from the previous generation model.

Hyundai has equipped the new Alcazar with a comfortable and tech-savvy interior designed to enhance the driving experience. The cabin features several additions for passenger comfort, including a thigh support extension and ventilated seats in the second row. Wing-style headrests further contribute to the comfort, making long journeys more enjoyable.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar boasts a host of advanced features including rain-sensing wipers, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof. The SUV also includes convenient wireless charging for the first and second rows and a magnetic pad. The interior is enhanced by a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system and a matching digital cluster, offering a sophisticated driving experience. Additionally, the Alcazar integrates JioSaavn’s music streaming with a complimentary one-year subscription, and features built-in navigation with multi-language support. The car is also equipped with Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control and ambient lighting.

The new Hyundai Alcazar is equipped with multiple safety and convenience features designed to enhance the driving experience. One standout feature is the Digital Key with NFC technology, which allows for seamless keyless entry. The SUV also includes Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, offering 19 advanced driver-assistance features that ensure safety and ease on the road. In terms of overall protection, the Alcazar boasts 40 standard safety features and more than 70 total safety elements, including a Surround View monitor, six airbags, rain-sensing wipers, Hill Descent Control, and four-wheel disc brakes, among others.

Speaking at the launch, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are committed to enhancing customer experience through our diverse and versatile products. We remain dedicated to listening to the changing customer needs while continuously evolving to exceed their expectations. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is a testament to this commitment. We are excited to launch the Intelligent, Versatile and Intense SUV that will further elevate grandness, comfort & convenience in the SUV segment. We are confident that the SUV will offer unique value propositions to our customers.”