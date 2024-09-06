Hyundai Exter Adds S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) Variants: Starting Price Rs 7.86 Lakh

Hyundai Exter |

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched two new variants of the Hyundai Exter: the S+(AMT) and S(O)+ (MT). The S+ (AMT) variant is priced at Rs 8,43,900 (ex-showroom), while the S(O)+ (MT) is available for Rs 7,86,300 (ex-showroom). Both models now feature an electric sunroof, adding to their appeal in the competitive entry-level SUV market.

The newly introduced S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) variants of the Hyundai Exter are both equipped with 1.2L Kappa petrol engine. The new variants come packed with an array of impressive features. Both models include a Smart Electric Sunroof and a Digital Cluster with a Color TFT Multi-Information Display (MID). They also offer a 20.32 cm (8”) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, and all power windows.

Additional features include LED DRLs, front and rear skid plates, a headlamp escort function, and floor mats, ensuring a blend of advanced technology and comfort for a more enjoyable driving experience.

Both the S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) come with a robust set of safety features, including six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and a Day & Night IRVM. Additional safety measures include a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM). The Exter also features a burglar alarm, ABS with EBD, impact-sensing auto door unlock, and an emergency stop signal (ESS), ensuring comprehensive protection for all occupants.

In another news, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded total sales of 63,175 units in August 2024, with 49,525 units sold domestically and 13,500 units exported. For the year-to-date period from January to August 2024, HMIL achieved total sales of 5,13,5110 units, reflecting a 2.06% year-on-year-growth.

Notably, SUVs have been a significant contributor, making up 66.8% of HMIL’s domestic sales for the calendar year 2024. This strong performance underscores the growing popularity of Hyundai’s SUV lineup in the Indian market.