 Hyundai Exter Adds S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) Variants: Starting Price Rs 7.86 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesHyundai Exter Adds S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) Variants: Starting Price Rs 7.86 Lakh

Hyundai Exter Adds S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) Variants: Starting Price Rs 7.86 Lakh

The newly introduced S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) variants of the Hyundai Exter are both equipped with 1.2L Kappa petrol engine.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Hyundai Exter |

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched two new variants of the Hyundai Exter: the S+(AMT) and S(O)+ (MT). The S+ (AMT) variant is priced at Rs 8,43,900 (ex-showroom), while the S(O)+ (MT) is available for Rs 7,86,300 (ex-showroom). Both models now feature an electric sunroof, adding to their appeal in the competitive entry-level SUV market.

Read Also
Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Priced at Rs 14.51 Lakh in India: Everything You Need to Know
article-image

The newly introduced S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) variants of the Hyundai Exter are both equipped with 1.2L Kappa petrol engine. The new variants come packed with an array of impressive features. Both models include a Smart Electric Sunroof and a Digital Cluster with a Color TFT Multi-Information Display (MID). They also offer a 20.32 cm (8”) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, and all power windows.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter |

Additional features include LED DRLs, front and rear skid plates, a headlamp escort function, and floor mats, ensuring a blend of advanced technology and comfort for a more enjoyable driving experience.

Read Also
Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E Launched at Rs 7.49 Lakh: Features Twin-Cylinder Technology
article-image

Both the S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) come with a robust set of safety features, including six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and a Day & Night IRVM. Additional safety measures include a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM). The Exter also features a burglar alarm, ABS with EBD, impact-sensing auto door unlock, and an emergency stop signal (ESS), ensuring comprehensive protection for all occupants.

FPJ Shorts
Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri Hum'
Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri Hum'
Irani Cup 2024 To Be Relocated From Mumbai Due To Unfavourable Weather Conditions: Report
Irani Cup 2024 To Be Relocated From Mumbai Due To Unfavourable Weather Conditions: Report
Bestiality! Lawyer Arrested After Shocking Video Shows Him Raping Cow In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur
Bestiality! Lawyer Arrested After Shocking Video Shows Him Raping Cow In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur
Badlapur Station Firing: 'Law & Order In Maharashtra Has Collapsed', MVA's Wadettiwar, Aaditya Thackeray Slam Fadnavis For Being Too Busy In Politics
Badlapur Station Firing: 'Law & Order In Maharashtra Has Collapsed', MVA's Wadettiwar, Aaditya Thackeray Slam Fadnavis For Being Too Busy In Politics
Read Also
Hyundai Motor India Achieves 63,175 Units in Total Sales for August 2024
article-image
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter |

In another news, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded total sales of 63,175 units in August 2024, with 49,525 units sold domestically and 13,500 units exported. For the year-to-date period from January to August 2024, HMIL achieved total sales of 5,13,5110 units, reflecting a 2.06% year-on-year-growth.

Read Also
New Hyundai Alcazar Tech Features Revealed Ahead of September 9th Launch
article-image

Notably, SUVs have been a significant contributor, making up 66.8% of HMIL’s domestic sales for the calendar year 2024. This strong performance underscores the growing popularity of Hyundai’s SUV lineup in the Indian market.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyundai Exter Adds S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) Variants: Starting Price Rs 7.86 Lakh

Hyundai Exter Adds S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) Variants: Starting Price Rs 7.86 Lakh

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched in India: Specs, Price, and Features

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched in India: Specs, Price, and Features

Back To The Future: Renault Revives 17 Coupe From The 1970s

Back To The Future: Renault Revives 17 Coupe From The 1970s

Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh

Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh

Tata Safari and Harrier Secure Global NCAP Safer Choice Award for Top Safety

Tata Safari and Harrier Secure Global NCAP Safer Choice Award for Top Safety