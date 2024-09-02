Hyundai Motor India Achieves 63,175 Units in Total Sales for August 2024

Hyundai Motor | File

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded total sales of 63,175 units in August 2024, with 49,525 units sold domestically and 13,500 units exported. For the year-to-date period from January to August 2024, HMIL achieved total sales of 5,13,5110 units, reflecting a 2.06% year-on-year-growth.

Notably, SUVs have been a significant contributor, making up 66.8% of HMIL’s domestic sales for the calendar year 2024. This strong performance underscores the growing popularity of Hyundai’s SUV lineup in the Indian market.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, "SUVs, led by models like CRETA, VENUE and EXTER remain a key growth driver for HMIL in 2024 with 66.8% contribution to domestic sales. We are soon going to launch the bold new 6 and 7-seater SUV, Hyundai ALCAZAR and we are confident of strong festive season response to this new launch."

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited is gearing up to launch the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar in India on September 9th. Before the official release, the company has unveiled the advanced technology features of the updated Alcazar. These new additions aim to enhance safety, comfort, and connectivity for drivers and passengers, building on the previously announced exterior and interior improvements.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is a segment leader, introducing several firsts such as 10 ambient nature sounds, a magnetic pad on the driver’s console, and a wireless charger for the second row. It also offers multi-language UI support with 10 regional and 2 international languages, along with over 270 offline voice commands. Additionally, the Alcazar enhances connectivity with more than 70 Bluelink connected car features, setting a new standard in its class.

The side view is enhanced by new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, adding a touch of sophistication. At the rear, the H-shaped taillights are connected by an LED strip, complementing the silver-finished bumper that mirrors the front. The facelift also brings updates like new roof rails and faux skid plates, contributing to the SUV's modern and rugged appeal.