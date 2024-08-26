Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 2024: Inside Look at New Interior Features and Design

2024 Hyundai Alcazar - Interior |

Hyundai has revealed the initial images and details of the interior for the upcoming Alcazar facelift. The updated Hyundai Alcazar is set to be launched on September 9. Bookings for the 6/7-seater SUV started last week, and, Hyundai had shared the first look at the car’s exterior.

The new Hyundai Alcazar facelift offers a bunch of advanced technology and features, showcasing a refined interior with a dual-color scheme of Noble Brown and Haze Navy. The cabin features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a matching infotainment screen, reflecting the latest dashboard design from the Hyundai Creta.

The 6-seater variant of the car includes captain seats with enhanced cushioning and a new armrest design for easier access to the third row. The 7-seater model features a seat tumble mechanism and improved seat support for greater comfort on long journeys.

Premium updates include ventilated seats, a wireless charging pad relocated to the back of the armrest, and a brushed aluminum center console with drive mode buttons and an electronic parking brake. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift also introduces higher-end features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and blind spot assist, while retaining popular elements such as LED headlights and a panoramic sunroof.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift introduces a distinctive design that, while sharing some elements with the Creta, stands out with its unique styling. The front of the Alcazar sports a revamped grille with horizontal slats, a reworked bumper, and striking H-shaped LED daytime running lights. Flanked by dual chamber LED headlights, the grille creates a bold front profile.

The side view is enhanced by new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, adding a touch of sophistication. At the rear, the H-shaped taillights are connected by an LED strip, complementing the silver-finished bumper that mirrors the front. The facelift also brings updates like new roof rails and faux skid plates, contributing to the SUV's modern and rugged appeal.

Commenting on new Hyundai Alcazar design, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "The bold new Hyundai Alcazar has been meticulously crafted offering robust design and comfort. With its commanding presence characterized by a bolder, taller, and wider stance, The bold new Hyundai Alcazar radiates grandeur and sophistication. The premium SUV now offers enhanced seat comfort, and a splendid cabin, ensuring an unparalleled experience for the passengers. The bold new Hyundai Alcazar stands out as an ideal choice for city commuters or long journeys."