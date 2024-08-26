 2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Latest Updates, Features, and What to Expect
The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is set to launch in India on September 9 and will be available in four variants.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
2024 Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai India is set to launch the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar, a car that has already seen success in the Indian market over the past few years. This new version comes with significant upgrades, making it even more practical for the ever-demanding Indian automobile market. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will feature advanced technology and modern amenities, aiming to enhance the overall customer experience. Let's explore what we know so far about the car.

article-image
2024 Hyundai Alcazar

2024 Hyundai Alcazar

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Exterior & Interior

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift shares some design cues with the Creta but has its own look. The front of the Alcazar now features a refreshed grille with horizontal lines, a redesigned bumper, and H-shaped LED daytime running lights. The dual chamber LED headlights are positioned on either side of the grille, and the car’s side profile is highlighted by new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the H-shaped design continues with taillights connected by an LED light strip, while the silver rear bumper matches the front. Additional updates include new roofs rails and faux skid plates.

The company hasn't shared details about the interior yet, but it's expected to receive significant updates. The car is likely to include many modern technology and convenience features this time around.

article-image
2024 Hyundai Alcazar

2024 Hyundai Alcazar

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Engine

The new Hyundai Alcazar continues to offer reliable engine options, including a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 157.8bhp and 253Nm of torque. This engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Additionally, the 1.5-litre diesel engine provides 114.4bhp and 250Nm, with a choice between a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The SUV also features three driving modes—sport, comfort, and eco—and includes traction control settings for snow, sand, and mud, ensuring it can handle a variety of driving conditions.

article-image
2024 Hyundai Alcazar

2024 Hyundai Alcazar

2024 Hyundai Alcazar – Variants & Color

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is set to launch in India on September 9 and will be available in four variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Buyers can choose from nine exterior color options, including Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Robust Emerald Pearl, Robust Emerald Matte, Starry Night, and Titan Grey Matte. Additionally, there will be an Atlas White option with an Abyss Black roof, offering a range of stylish choices for customers.

