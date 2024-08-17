 Hyundai Venue S+ Hits Indian Market at Rs 9.36 Lakh with Electric Sunroof, Six Airbags
The Hyundai Venue S+ is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Suvasit Shrivastava
Saturday, August 17, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Hyundai Venue | File

Hyundai Motor India has launched the new Hyundai Venue S+ variant, priced at Rs 9.35 lakh. This variant comes equipped with an electric sunroof, adding a touch of luxury to the popular SUV. The Hyundai Venue S+ is positioned between the S and S(O) variants. This new variant adds an electric sunroof, building on the features of the S variant. It offers a more affordable option, costing around ₹64,000 less than the S(O)+ variant, which also comes with a sunroof.

The Hyundai Venue S+ is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine delivers 82bhp of power and 114Nm of peak torque, offering a balanced performance for everyday driving.

Hyundai Venue S+ Hits Indian Market at Rs 9.36 Lakh with Electric Sunroof, Six Airbags
The Hyundai Venue S+ comes loaded with features, including a smart electric sunroof, a digital cluster with a color TFT multi-information display (MID), and a 20.32 cm (8-inch) touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also includes rear AC vents, roof rails, and more. On the safety front, the Venue S+ is well-equipped with six airbags, a highline tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), automatic headlamps, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-start assist control (HAC), ensuring a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Recently, Hyundai Motor India has celebrated a major milestone with its popular Hyundai Creta 2024, which has achieved one lakh sales in just six months. Since its debut in January 2024, the new Creta has won over one lakh customers, underscoring its strong appeal in the SUV market. More than 550 units of the Creta have been sold daily over the past six months.

The Hyundai Creta offers a choice of three powertrains: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. This range of options allows buyers to select the engine that best suits their driving needs and preferences.

