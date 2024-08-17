Hyundai Venue S+ Hits Indian Market at Rs 9.36 Lakh with Electric Sunroof, Six Airbags

Hyundai Venue | File

Hyundai Motor India has launched the new Hyundai Venue S+ variant, priced at Rs 9.35 lakh. This variant comes equipped with an electric sunroof, adding a touch of luxury to the popular SUV. The Hyundai Venue S+ is positioned between the S and S(O) variants. This new variant adds an electric sunroof, building on the features of the S variant. It offers a more affordable option, costing around ₹64,000 less than the S(O)+ variant, which also comes with a sunroof.

The Hyundai Venue S+ is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine delivers 82bhp of power and 114Nm of peak torque, offering a balanced performance for everyday driving.

The Hyundai Venue S+ comes loaded with features, including a smart electric sunroof, a digital cluster with a color TFT multi-information display (MID), and a 20.32 cm (8-inch) touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also includes rear AC vents, roof rails, and more. On the safety front, the Venue S+ is well-equipped with six airbags, a highline tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), automatic headlamps, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-start assist control (HAC), ensuring a safe and comfortable driving experience.

