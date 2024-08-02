Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG with Twin Cylinders Now Available in India from Rs 7.75 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo |

Hyundai has unveiled a new dual-cylinder CNG variant of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback, featuring the innovative technology recently introduced in the Exter. This new model is offered in two variants: the Magna, priced at Rs 7.75 lakh, and the Sportz, which starts at Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Limited, commented on the launch of the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo, saying, "As a customer-focused company, we stay attuned to the needs and preferences of our customers, ensuring that our innovations align with their desires. The introduction of the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo highlights our dedication to developing sustainable mobility solutions that address the changing needs of our consumers. With its advanced dual-cylinder CNG system, exceptional fuel efficiency, and safety features, the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is crafted to offer a comfortable driving experience. I am confident that our customers will value this new model."

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | aaaaimages

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo features a 1.2-litre Bi-Fuel engine that seamlessly operates on both petrol and CNG, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. This model stands out with its twin-cylinder tank setup and an integrated electronic control unit (ECU), ensuring smooth switching between fuel types. When running on CNG, the engine produces 68bhp and 95.2Nm of torque, while petrol mode delivers 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. The CNG version comes only with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol variant also offers a 5-speed automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo is is equipped with range of features, including projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, roof rails, and a shark fin antenna. Inside it offers, a 20.25 cm touchscreen infotainment system, footwell lighting, rear AC vents, and tilt steering. For safety, the hatchback includes 6 airbags, TPMS, a rear parking camera, ESC, HAC. Additionally, Hyundai will offer the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG (Single Cylinder) alongside the new dual-cylinder model for customers.