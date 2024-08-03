Hyundai Venue S(O) + Variant Launched in India Featuring Electric Sunroof for Rs 10 Lakh

Hyundai Venue | File

Hyundai Motor India Limited has unveiled the new Hyundai Venue S (O)+ variant, which comes equipped with an electric sunroof, priced at an attractive Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). This launch significantly lowers the entry point for customers seeking a Venue with an electric sunroof. Compared to the S (O) variant, which is priced at Rs 10.75 lakh for the turbo-petrol 6MT, the S(O)+ offers a more economical option while maintaining premium features.

Hyundai Venue S(O) + is equipped with a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 5-speed manual transmission. This setup delivers 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, providing a well-rounded driving experience. The introduction of the S(O)+ variants add to the Venue’s lineup, which still includes the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, ensuring a range of choices for different driving needs and preferences.

The Hyundai Venue S(O)+ variant brings a range of advanced features aimed at enhancing driving pleasure and safety. It includes a Smart Electric Sunroof, LED DRLs, and LED projector headlamps. Inside, you will get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a digital cluster featuring a color TFT multi-information display.

For safety, the Venue S(O)+ is well-equipped with 6 airbags, a TPMS Highline, automatic headlamps, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and a rear camera, ensuring comprehensive protection on the road. The Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs 7.94 lakh for the entry-level E variant up to Rs 13.48 lakh for the fully equipped SX(O) Dual Tone Knight. These prices are ex-showroom, India.

