Hyundai Alcazar 2024 Facelift Revealed: India Launch in September, Bookings Open Now

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for the refreshed Hyundai Alcazar, an SUV available in both 6 and 7 seater configurations. Customers interested in this upgraded model can secure their booking with a deposit of Rs 25,000, either through Hyundai’s dealerships or their official website.

The bold new Hyundai Alcazar comes with a redesigned front grille, bumper, and hood, along with a fresh skid plate. The SUV also sports new H-shaped LED DRL’s and Quad Beam LED headlamps for enhanced visibility. The updated model is further distinguished by new R18 diamond-cut alloy wheels, black-painted wheel arches, and bridge-type roof rails that add a sporty flair. Hyundai Alcazar is also equipped with the latest in-car technology to keep passengers connected and entertained.

The new Hyundai Alcazar offers a choice of nine color options including the newly introduced Robust Emerald Matte. Buyers can choose from four distinct variants – Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature – each tailored to meet different preferences and needs.

The new Hyundai Alcazar retains its reliable engine options, featuring a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 157.8bhp and 253Nm of torque, available with either 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, offering 114.4bhp and 250Nm, comes with a choice of a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The SUV is equipped with three driving modes – sport, comfort, and eco – also includes traction control setting for snow, sand, and mud, making it adaptable to various driving conditions.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to come with two 10.25-inch displays – one for the infotainment and another for the digital instrument cluster, similar to the updated Creta. It is likely to offer premium features such as an 8-speaker Bose audio system, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and parking sensors for both the front and rear. Safety has been a key focus, with Hyundai including 40 standard safety features and more than 70 in total, along with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for enhanced protection on the road.

Tarun Garg, whole-time director and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Limited, remarked, "At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we take great pride in offering a varied SUV portfolio to our Indian customers. We are excited to open bookings for our premium SUV—the bold new Hyundai Alcazar. With over 75,000 satisfied customers across India, the Alcazar has been lauded for its spacious interiors, comfort, convenience, and reliable performance. The bold new Hyundai Alcazar, with its distinct road presence, premium interiors, advanced technology, and robust safety features, is poised to further enhance comfort, luxury, and versatility in the SUV segment. We are confident that the bold new Hyundai Alcazar will surpass expectations and deliver unique value to our customers."