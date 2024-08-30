New Hyundai Alcazar Tech Features Revealed Ahead of September 9th Launch

2024 Hyundai Alcazar |

Hyundai Motor India Limited is set to launch the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar in India on September 9th. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed the advanced technology features of the updated Alcazar. These new features are designed to boost safety, comfort, and connectivity for both drivers and passengers, complementing the previously unveiled exterior and interior upgrades.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is set to redefine the driving experience with its innovative technology and connectivity features. Among the highlights are an integrated 10.25-inch HD infotainment system and a matching digital cluster that enhances the drive. The SUV introduces Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control with a touch-based AC control panel and a Digital Key with NFC technology, allowing drivers to lock, unlock, and drive the vehicle without a traditional key. Hyundai also offers Digital Key sharing for up to 3 users or 7 devices simultaneously.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is the first in its segment to feature 10 ambient sounds of nature, a magnetic pad on the driver's console, and a wireless charger for the second row. It also boasts multi-language UI support, including 10 regional and 2 international languages, and over 270 embedded voice commands that function offline. Enhanced connectivity is further ensured with 70+ Bluelink connected car features, making the Alcazar a leader in its segment

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift introduces a distinctive design that, while sharing some elements with the Creta, stands out with its unique styling. The front of the Alcazar sports a revamped grille with horizontal slats, a reworked bumper, and striking H-shaped LED daytime running lights. Flanked by dual chamber LED headlights, the grille creates a bold front profile.

The side view is enhanced by new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, adding a touch of sophistication. At the rear, the H-shaped taillights are connected by an LED strip, complementing the silver-finished bumper that mirrors the front. The facelift also brings updates like new roof rails and faux skid plates, contributing to the SUV's modern and rugged appeal.