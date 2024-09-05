Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Priced at Rs 14.51 Lakh in India: Everything You Need to Know

Hyundai CRETA Knight Edition |

Hyundai has rolled out the Creta Knight Edition in India, available with both petrol and diesel engine choices. The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is priced at Rs 14.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition aims to grab attention featuring over 21 distinct upgrades. The exterior gets a bold makeover with several black-painted elements, including the front radiator grille, matte black Hyundai logos on the front and rear, and 17-inch black alloy wheels with eye-catching red brake calipers. Additional touches include a unique Knight emblem, blacked-out skid plates, side sills, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, ORVMs, and a black-painted spoiler.

The all-black theme extends to the interior of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, adding a touch of sophistication and sportiness. The cabin features premium black interiors accented with brass-colored inserts for a stylish contrast. The exclusive black leather seats come with brass piping and stitching, enhancing the overall luxury feel. Additionally, the sporty vibe is emphasized with metal pedals, while the steering wheel and gear boot are wrapped in leather with matching brass stitching.

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition comes with two engine choices: a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, both four-cylinder units. The petrol engine produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, while the diesel offers 114bhp and 250Nm. For the petrol version, customers can pick between a 6-speed manual or an IVT automatic transmission, while the diesel option comes with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. However, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine available in other Creta models is not offered in the Knight Edition.

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is available in both petrol and diesel variants, with a range of prices depending on the engine and transmission options. The 1.5-litre petrol version starts at ₹14.50 lakh for the S(O) manual trim, while the top-spec SX(O) IVT variant is priced at ₹18.88 lakh. For diesel buyers, the 1.5-litre option starts at ₹16.08 lakh for the S(O) manual model, with the SX(O) automatic variant going up to ₹20.14 lakh. These prices reflect the ex-showroom costs.

Buyers can choose the Titan Grey Matte shade for an extra Rs 5,000 or go for the Dual Tone color option for Rs 15,000 more.