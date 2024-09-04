 Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E Launched at Rs 7.49 Lakh: Features Twin-Cylinder Technology
The Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that can run on both petrol and CNG.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Hyundai has launched the Aura CNG with a dual-cylinder setup, offered in a single E variant at an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This new model, called the Aura Hy-CNG E, is designed to meet the growing demand for fuel-efficient and environmentally conscious vehicles in India. It comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit that includes a secure design, a switch for easy CNG operation, and a nozzle for convenient re-fuelling.

Hyundai Motor India Achieves 63,175 Units in Total Sales for August 2024
The Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that can run on both petrol and CNG, delivering 68bhp and 95.2Nm of torque, coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. With a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.4km/kg.

New Hyundai Alcazar Tech Features Revealed Ahead of September 9th Launch
The Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E trim equipped with front power windows, adjustable headrests for the rear seats, and a driver seat that can be adjusted for height. The car also comes with an 3.5-inch speedometer featuring a multi-information display for easier access to essential driving data.It is aslso equipped with distinctive Z-shaped LED taillamps.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 2024: Inside Look at New Interior Features and Design
Safety is a priority, with six airbags, three-point seat belts for all passengers, and seatbelt reminders included. The factory-fitted CNG system is thoughtfully designed, offering a secure, leak-proof setup with a convenient refuelling nozzle positioned near the petrol filler, making it a practical choice for safety-conscious drivers.

Hyundai EXTER CNG Launch: Twin Cylinder Hy-CNG Duo Starts at Rs 8.50 Lakh
In the month of July, Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the Exter Dual Cylinder CNG variant. Priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Exter Hy-CNG Duo offers the convenience of dual fuel options, running on both petrol and CNG. 

The Hyundai Exter CNG is available in three variants: S, SX, and the Exter Knight SX. Exter Hy-CNG Duo is priced competitively across its three variants. The S variant starts at Rs 8.50 lakh, the SX variant is priced at Rs 9.23 lakh, and the Exter Knight SX variant is available at Rs 9.38 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

