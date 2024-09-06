Price Battle: Tata Curvv Diesel vs Hyundai Creta – Pricing and Features Comparison

Tata Curvv ICE Vs Hyundai Creta |

Tata has introduced a diesel version of the Tata Curvv, adding a new option to its lineup and increasing the competition in the SUV segment. This model, which joins the petrol variants, directly rivals the Hyundai Creta, another popular choice for diesel SUV enthusiasts. In this article, we’ll compare the diesel versions of the Tata Curvv and Hyundai Creta, providing insights into how these two stylish and versatile SUVs stack up against each other.

Tata Curvv |

Tata Curvv Diesel vs Hyundai Creta – Engine and Specification

The Tata Curvv and Hyundai Creta both offer a 1.5-litre diesel engine, though they differ in several key aspects. The Tata Curvv's engine produces 116bhp and 260Nm of torque, with options for a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. The SUV measures 4308mm long, 1810mm wide, and 1630mm high, with a wheelbase of 2560mm and a boot space of 500 litres.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta’s engine generates 115bhp and 250Nm of torque. It comes with a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, or Intelligent Variable Transmission. The Creta is slightly smaller, with dimensions of 4300mm in length, 1790mm in width, and 1635mm in height, a longer wheelbase of 2610mm, and a boot space of 433 litres.

2024 Hyundai Creta |

Tata Curvv Diesel vs Hyundai Creta – Price Comparison

The diesel variants of the Tata Curvv are priced between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 17.69 lakh, depending on the trim. The range starts with the base Smart trim at Rs 11.49 lakh and goes up to the top Accomplished Plus A variant at Rs 17.69 lakh. In comparison, the Hyundai Creta diesel models start at Rs 12.56 lakh for the base manual version and can reach up to Rs 20.15 lakh for the top-end automatic variant. This pricing difference highlights the Tata Curvv as a more affordable option within its segment, while the Hyundai Creta offers a wider range of features and higher-end options.

Tata Curvv ICE |

Tata Curvv Diesel vs Hyundai Creta – Conclusion

In summary, both the Tata Curvv and Hyundai Creta offer robust diesel engine options, but with distinct features and dimensions. The Tata Curvv stands out with its slightly higher power output and larger boot space, making it a strong contender for those needing extra cargo room. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta provides a range of transmission choices and a marginally longer wheelbase, which could appeal to buyers looking for additional driving comfort. Ultimately, the choice between these two SUVs will depend on individual preferences for performance, space, and features.