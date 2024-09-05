Tata Safari and Harrier Secure Global NCAP Safer Choice Award for Top Safety

Mohan Savarkar, Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited with David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation. |

Tata Motors has received the Global NCAP Safer Choice Award for its SUVs, the Tata Safari and Harrier. This award is given to manufacturers that demonstrate a strong commitment to vehicle safety in India. Both the Safari and Harrier earned 5-star safety ratings in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia initiative, with high scores for adult and child occupant protection.

Tata Motors has submitted the Safari and Harrier for additional Safer Choice tests and both models have successfully met the criteria for advanced safety features. The vehicles were evaluated for Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), speed assistance, and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems. This further reinforces their commitment to incorporating cutting-edge safety technologies and meeting high performance standards in these critical areas.

Tata Harrier | File

The Global NCAP introduced the Safer Choice Award in 2018 and updated its standards in August 2024. To qualify for this award, a vehicle must meet several criteria. It must achieve a five-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection from Global NCAP. Additionally, the car must include a speed assistance system and score fully in related tests, provide Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for both car-to-car and vulnerable road users, and comply with UN regulatory performance standards. It should also offer Blind Spot Detection (BSD) as an optional feature, meeting Global NCAP’s performance benchmarks.

Tata Safari |

Mohan Savarkar, Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, commented, “This recognition highlights our steadfast dedication to safety and innovation, ensuring that our customers benefit from not only comfort and performance but also the highest safety standards. We extend our gratitude to the entire Global NCAP team for their strong support as we strive to produce safer cars for India.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation, stated, “At the core of Global NCAP’s safety mission is the drive to push automakers to reach higher levels of protection for both occupants and vulnerable road users. We appreciate the continued support and leadership that Tata Motors has shown in their commitment to road safety.”