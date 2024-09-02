Tata Curvv ICE Hits Indian Market with a Rs 10 Lakh Price Tag

Tata Curvv ICE |

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Curvv, an SUV coupe, in India at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh. This Curvv ICE offers three engine options: the Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine, a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine, which is the first in its segment to include a Dual Clutch transmission.

Read Also Tata Curvv EV Review: Bold Leap into the Electric Future

Tata Curvv ICE |

The Tata Curvv's pricing starts at Rs 9.99 lakh for the base turbo-petrol model and Rs 11.5 lakh for the diesel variant. The new Hyperion turbo-petrol engine, available from the Creative variant, is priced at Rs 14 lakh. The base diesel DCA model is set at Rs 14 lakh, and the Revotron turbo-petrol DCA starts at Rs 12.5 lakh. Prices for other automated versions are still to be announced. The top Hyperion turbo-petrol DCA variant is priced at Rs 16.5 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom and apply to bookings made before October 31, 2024.

Tata Curvv ICE |

The Tata Curvv ICE is built on the new ATLAS platform, which also underpins the Curvv EV and will support future Tata SUVs. The Tata Curvv ICE comes with three engine choices: a new 1.2-liter direct injection turbocharged petrol engine delivering 123bhp and 225Nm of torque, along with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. The turbo-petrol engine produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, while the diesel engine offers 116bhp and 260Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch system.

Tata Curvv ICE - Price List |

The Tata Curvv ICE offers a distinctive dual-tone burgundy interior and comes packed with modern features. It includes a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle also boasts two-step recliner rear seats with a 60:40 split, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, a 6-way powered adjustable driver seat, and a 9-speaker sound system.

Tata Curvv ICE - 1.5L Kryojet Diesel Engine |

Tata Curvv ICE - 1.2 L Revotron Turbo Petrol Engine |

For safety, the Curvv ICE is equipped with a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor, six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a tyre pressure monitor, and Level 2 ADAS features, including forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.