Citroen Basalt vs Tata Curvv: Which SUV Coupe Offers Better Specifications?

Citroen has introduced the Basalt SUV Coupe in India, starting at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh for bookings made before October 31, 2024. This new model is aimed at offering a stylish and affordable SUV Coupe option. In contrast, Tata Motors is set to launch the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Curvv on September 2.

Tata has already launched the Curvv EV at a price of Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). While both the Curvv EV and the upcoming ICE version of the Curvv share similar design elements, the focus here is to compare the ICE version of the Curvv with the Citroen Basalt. This comparison will highlight key specifications and features, providing a clearer understanding for potential buyers.

Tata Curvv Vs Citroen Basalt – Dimension

The Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv present distinct options in the SUV coupe segment with varying dimensions. The Basalt is slightly longer at 4352mm compared to the Curvv’s 4308mm, and it also 91mm longer wheelbase, which should enhance rear seat legroom. However, the Curvv is wider by 45mm and taller by 37mm, potentially offering more shoulder and headroom.

Additionally, Citroen Basalt has a marginally larger fuel tank at 45 litres versus the Curvv’s 44 litres. The boot space is also slightly larger in the Curvv, at 500 litres compared to the Basalt’s 470 litres. These differences reflect their respective strengths in interior space and overall design.

Tata Curvv Vs Citroen Basalt – Engine Specification

The Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv offer distinct engine choices, reflecting their performance priorities. The Tata Curvv’s engine lineup includes the Revotron 1.2-litre turbocharged unit, which generates 120bhp and 170Nm of torque, and the more potent Hyperion 1.2-litre Di-turbo engine, delivering 125bhp and 225Nm of torque. Both the engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, catering to various driving preferences.

On the other hand, Citroen Basalt’s options consist of a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre engine producing 82bhp and 115Nm, which is only available with a 5-speed manual, and a turbocharged 1.2-litre engine offering 110bhp and 190Nm, available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor automatic. While the Basalt’s engines provide adequate power, they generally fall behind the Curvv’s more robust engine offerings in terms of both power and torque.

Citroen has launched the Basalt SUV Coupe at an introductory price of INR 7.99 lakh, with this special rate available for bookings completed by October 31, 2024. Tata, on the other hand, will announce the prices for both petrol and diesel versions of the Curvv on September 2. The Citroen Basalt is expected to start deliveries in September 2024.