Decoding the Citroen C3: A Practical Choice for Indian Roads?

In 2021, French automaker Citroen entered the Indian market with its first offering, the C5 Aircross. While the SUV received mixed reviews, it fell short of sales expectations. However, Citroen is not giving up. The brand is persistently working to establish its presence in India by introducing new models, including C3, C3 Aircross, and even venturing into the electric segment with the eC3 electric.

Recent reports suggest that the Citroen C3, C3 Aircross, and eC3 electric are gradually winning over customers in India. The Citroen C3, in particular, is seen on the roads more frequently than any other Citroen model. To understand how practical this sub-compact SUV is for Indian conditions and its drivers, we took the Citroen C3 for a spin. Our journey included navigating through the busy streets of Pune and a long drive on the city’s outskirts. Let’s focus on the Citroen C3 and explore the good, the bad, and the unexpected elements of this car.

Exterior & Interior:

At the first glance, the Citroen C3 makes a strong impression. Though it is a small car and resembles a hatchback, it is positioned as a sub-compact SUV. The design leans more towards an SUV aesthetics rather than a typical hatchback. Moreover, it looks like a baby C5 Aircross, giving it a unique and appealing look. The 180mm ground clearance, plastic cladding, and roof rails enhances the car’s appeal.

Citroen has long prided itself on crafting interiors that prioritize comfort and convenience, and the C3 continues this tradition with a generally well-appointed cabin. With a commendable wheelbase of 2,540mm, the C3 delivers a spacious interior that includes generous front and rear seats, ideal for long journeys. The 300-liter boot space further enhances its practicality.

The car features a 10-inch multimedia touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adding a modern touch to the driving experience. Nobly, the absence of climate control, especially in the higher trims, marks a significant omission. While the Citroen C3 excels in space and comfort, its limited equipment list might deter some potential buyers who are looking for a more feature-rich offering.

Engine & Performance:

The Citroen C3 comes with two petrol engine options: a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter producing 80bhp and a turbocharged 1.2-liter delivering 108bhp. Our test model featured the naturally aspirated engine, which, with its 80bhp and 115Nm of torque, provides a competent if not exhilarating drive. Compared to other 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated engines, it performs admirably, though some engine noise and vibrations become evident at higher revs. In terms of handling and ride quality, the C3 impresses with a smooth and responsive driving experience, surpassing many of its rivals in the segment.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the Citroen C3 offers a strong mix of design, customization options, and ride quality that makes it a well-rounded choice in the sub-compact SUV segment. Its spacious interior and comfortable seating add to its appeal, delivering a pleasant driving experience. However, the vehicle’s feature set may not fully meet the expectations of the increasingly demanding Indian market, where advanced features have become the norm.

Positives:

Spacious Interior: Generous legroom and a 300-liter boot space make it practical for long journeys.

Impressive Air Conditioner: The efficient cooling system excels in the Indian climate, providing exceptional comfort.

Ride Quality: The C3 offers a smooth and comfortable ride, even on rough roads.

Negatives:

Lack of Climate Control: The absence of climate control in higher trims could be a drawback for those looking for more features.

Engine Noise: Some engine noise and vibrations are noticeable, especially at higher revs.

Features: The C3’s features are somewhat basic compared to competitors in its price range.