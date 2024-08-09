Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV Launched at Rs 7.99 Lakh in India: Limited-Time Introductory Prices

Citroen Basalt |

Citroen has launched the Basalt SUV Coupe, with prices starting at an exclusive introductory rate of INR 7.99 lakh. This special pricing is available for customers who book and receive their vehicles by 31st October 2024. Customers can book Basalt by paying INR 11,001, either at La Maison Citroen showrooms across India or online through the official Citroen India website.

The Citroen Basalt comes equipped with the brand’s Gen 3 Puretech 1.2-litre petrol engine, available in two versions: naturally aspirated (NA) and turbocharged, both featuring 3-cylinders. The naturally aspirated engine delivers 80bhp and 115Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, offering a fuel efficiency of 18 km/l. The turbocharged variant, on the other hand, produces 109 bhp and 205Nm of torque, with the option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Citroen Basalt is packed with modern technology aimed at enhancing driver experience. It features 10.25-inch Citroen Connect infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while a 7-inch Intelli-Smart Driver Information System keeps key driving data easily accessible. The vehicle is also offering practical amenities like three USB ports and a 15-watt smart wireless charger to keep devices powered. Additionally, the MyCitroen Connect system provides 40 smart features, including remote start/stop, pre-cooling, and intrusion alerts, ensuring that drivers remain connected to their Basalt at all times.

The Citroen Basalt included over 40 active and passive features for safety. According to the company, the body of the car is made from high-strength, Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS), and Ultra High Strength Steel (UHSS), is designed to protect passengers by effectively managing impacts and reducing cabin intrusion.

Key safety features include six airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Engine Stop/Start technology, and ISOFIX child seat anchor.

Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director of Stellantis India, announced the launch of the new Citroën Basalt, stating, “At our company, we always prioritize the comfort and well-being of our customers. We are excited to introduce India’s first mainstream SUV coupe. Our goal is to offer a sophisticated and accessible option in the expanding midsized and compact SUV market. The Basalt represents a modern and distinctive SUV design, providing exceptional comfort, advanced technology, top-tier safety, and the remarkable value that Citroen is known for. It also combines the spaciousness and versatile elegance of a coupe, setting a new standard in automotive excellence.”

The Citroen Basalt will be offered in five monotone colors: Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Polar White, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey. For a stylish upgrade, customers can choose a black-dual tone roof with the Polar White and Garnet Red options. To enhance personalization, Citroen provides over 70 accessories for the Basalt. With an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh, the vehicle is expected to start deliveries in September 2024.