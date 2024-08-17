Tata Curvv EV Review: Tata’s Bold Leap into the Electric Future

Tata Curvv EV |

India is quickly moving towards electric vehicles, and new models show that the future of cars will be electric. Tata Motors wants to lead in this change and is being very active with its new electric cars. The Tata Curvv EV is the latest addition to their lineup. We drove this new electric SUV Coupe in Udaipur, Rajasthan to see what makes it stand out in the electric vehicle market.

Tata Curvv EV – The Design

The first and foremost thing I noticed about the Tata Curvv EV, and what I would like to highlight, is its design. It’s unique, eye-catching, and different from what we usually see. While SUV coupes are from brand like BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been available in India for a while, this is the first time a mass-market product from Tata offers such a design. This makes the Tata Curvv EV stand out for regular customers looking for a stylish car. During my drive around Udaipur, a relatively small city, the Curvv EV turned heads wherever it went. People were curious about the car, taking phots and asking questions about it.

Being an electric car, the Tata Curvv EV features a futuristic and bold design. While it might resemble the Tata Nexon EV due to similar design language, the Curvv EV has its own distinct look. The front of the car is aggressive, highlighted by connected LED DRLs that add to its appeal. The charging port is cleverly hidden behind the logo, and there is a chrome-trimmed lower airdam.

The side profile is clean and well-designed, showcasing its SUV coupe style. The flush door handles, 18-inch tyres add a rugged, true SUV feel to the Tata Curvv EV, complementing its bold design. At the rear, you will find a thin LED light bar, gloss black number plate housing, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. The Curvv EV badge at the back further emphasizes its unique design. Overall, Tata has used thoughtful design elements to enhance the car’s beauty and make a strong impression.

Tata Curvv EV – The Cabin

Now, let’s step inside the Tata Curvv EV and see what’s new. If you have ever sat in or driven the Nexon EV, you might notice some similarities in the interior desing. However, the Curvv EV adds a touch of luxury with features like a panoramic sunroof, rich ambient lighting, and a four-spoke steering wheel which is similar to those found in the Harrier and Safari. The car also comes with an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and ventilated front seats, making it feel more premium and comfortable.

However, there are some notable shortcomings in the Tata Curvv EV’s interior. There are no proper cupholders up front, and the steering wheel isn’t telescopic. The absence of a headrest for the middle passenger and rear sunshade is disappointing, especially since the large rear windshield allows sunrays to enter. Rear seat comfort might also be an issue when three people are seated. The leatherette cladding on the dashboard isn’t padded, and the overall finish could be better, especially considering the top-end variant we drove costs around Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). These are significant misses that you wouldn’t expect at this price point.

Inside the Tata Curvv EV, there are several features that add to the car’s appeal. You’ll find a wireless charging pad, LED front lights and rear reading lights, an auto-dimming IRVM, and a cooled glovebox. The car also has front and rear armrests, height-adjustable seatbelts, and leatherette seat upholstery, adding to the comfort. There’s a spacious parcel tray in the boot area and, most impressively, a high-quality JBL audio system that delivers excellent sound, making it a standout feature in the car.

Tata Curvv EV – The Safety Features

Safety has always been a priority for Tata, and the Curvv EV lives up to that reputation. It comes with 6 airbags as standard, along with ABS, an electronic parking brake, EBD, brake assist, traction control, and ESP. The car also features auto headlights, a 360-degree camera with a clear view, blind-spot assist, and all four disc brakes. Additionally, it includes TPMS and a Level 2 ADAS suite for added safety. One unique feature is the Curvv EV’s AVAS system, which plays a subtle sound to alert road users and bystanders. These safety features make the Curvv EV stand out in its segment.

Tata Curvv EV – The Performance

The Tata Curvv EV offers two battery options: a 45kWh battery with a claimed range of 502 km and a 55kWh battery claimed range of 585 km. The 45kWh variant of the Curvv EV comes with a 148bhp motor, while 55kWh version, which we drove, has 165bhp motor. Both versions deliver 215Nm of torque, and Tata claims the car accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.6 seconds, making it quick performer. The Curvv EV also includes three driving modes- Eco, City, and Sport – and four levels of regenerative braking to suit different driving conditions. Charging is convenient, with the option to go from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes using a 70kW DC charger, or fully charge the 55kWh variant in about 7-8 hours with a 7.3 kW home charger.

Overall, with these specifications and the attention to detail from Tata, the performance and handling of the Curvv EV are quite impressive. Tata has clearly put in the effort to ensure this car meets the expectations of their customers, offering a well-rounded electric vehicle that’s both powerful and responsive.

Tata Curvv EV – The Conclusion

If you are looking for a verdict, there’s no doubt that Tata has put significant effort into the Curvv EV, especially in its design. The SUV coupe design sets it apart from the crowd, offering something fresh for those who are tired of the usual compact SUVs. While there are few notable drawbacks and missing features, the overall design and execution are impressive. The Tata Curvv EV has potential to elevate Tata’s position in the electric vehicle market, making it a strong contender.

· Tata Curvv EV Price (Variant Wise)

· Variant: Ex-Showroom Price

· Creative 45kWh Rs 17.49 lakh

· Accomplished 45kWh Rs 18.49 lakh

· Accomplished+ 45kWh Rs 19.29 lakh

· Accomplished 55kWh Rs 19.25 lakh

· Accomplished+ 55kWh Rs 19.99 lakh

· Empowered+ 55kWH Rs 21.25 lakh

· Empowered+ A 55kWh Rs 21.99 lakh