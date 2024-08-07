Tata Curvv EV Officially Launched in India – Starting at Rs 17.49 lakh

Tata Curvv Electric |

Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv EV in India with an introductory price ranging from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv EV has generated significant anticipation in the Indian market, offering a new option in the growing EV segment.

The Tata Curvv EV, built on the new ATLAS platform, offers two battery pack options: a 45kWh pack and a 55kWh pack. The 45kWh battery is available in the Creative, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ trims and is claimed to provide a range of up to 502 kilometers (MIDC). The 55kWh battery, offered in the Accomplished, Accomplished+, Empowered, and Empowered+ A trims, promises a range of up to 585 kilometers (MIDC) on a single charge.

The Tata Curvv EV is equipped with a 167bhp electric motor, enabling a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. It supports rapid charging, with a 70kW charger capable of charging the battery from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes. The EV can gain a range of 150 kilometers in just 15 minutes of charging. Additionally, it features vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load functionalities.

The Tata Curvv EV boasts a range of advanced interior features, including front ventilated seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 4-spoke steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV coupe also comes with a wireless phone charger, a touch-enabled AC panel, and an air purifier.

Safety is enhanced with six airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS, which includes advanced driver aids such as forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control. The Tata Curvv offers 190mm of ground clearance and can handle water-wading up to 450mm deep.

Tata Curvv EV, is offered in five color options: Pristine White, Flame Red, Empowered White, Pure Grey, and the new Virtual Sunrise.

Tata Motors is also preparing to launch an internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Curvv. The official price announcement for the Tata Curvv ICE is scheduled for September 2, 2024.