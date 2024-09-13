 Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Indian Market
In FY2024, Hyundai Extter contributed 18% to the company’s total SUV sales, with over 71,000 units sold.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Hyundai’s Exter has achieved a major milestone by crossing 1 lakh unit sales in India since its launch last year. By June, the SUV was only a few thousand units away from this target. The Exter has become Hyundai’s third top-selling SUV, following the Creta and Venue.

The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a competitive option in the compact SUV segment. Hyundai also recently introduced the Knight Edition of the Exter, featuring an all-black look, priced from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Exter is getting tough competition from rivals such as the Citroen C3, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and Renault Kiger.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter comes with a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine, delivering 82bhp and 113.8Nm of torque. Customers can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox for the petrol variant. Additionally, Hyundai offers a CNG option, producing 68bhp and 95.2Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, catering to buyers seeking a more fuel-efficient alternative.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter stands out with its sleek design and modern features. It includes a distinctive black mesh grille, LED daytime running lights, projector headlights, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SUV also has practical elements like a roof spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and rear wiper.

Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo

Inside, it offers comfortable seating with semi-leatherette upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Hyundai's BlueLink connectivity. Safety is a priority, with features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, and electronic stability control, making the Exter both stylish and secure.

