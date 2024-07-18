2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 Launched in India at Rs 92,000: New Colors and Features

2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 |

Suzuki has launched the 2024 Avenis 125 in India, maintaining its price at Rs 92,000 (ex-showroom). The latest model features new color options and subtle design updates aimed at attracting customers. With four vibrant new paint jobs and striking designs on the side panels and front apron, the updated Avenis 125 is set to boost Suzuki’s appeal and sales in the competitive two-wheeler market.

Suzuki has unveiled the 2024 Avenis 125 with exciting new updates. The refreshed mode now comes in four dual-tone color combinations: Glossy Sparkle Black/Pearl Mira Red, Glossy Sparkle Black/Champion Yellow No 2, Glossy Sparkle Black, and Pearl Glacier White/Glossy Sparkle Black. Additionally, the scooter features new graphics and bold Suzuki branding on the side panels, enhancing its visual appeal and modernizing its look.

The 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 retains its trusted mechanical setup, featuring a 124cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine delivers 8.5bhp of power and 10Nm of torque. Combined with a CVT gearbox, the Avenis 125 ensures smooth acceleration and efficient performance, making it ideal choice for city commuting.

The 2024 Suzuki Avenis is loaded with the latest tech features to enhance rider experience. It offers Bluetooth connectivity and a fully-digital instrument cluster that syncs with the Suzuki Ride Connect App, providing turn-by-turn navigation and alerts for calls. The scooter includes a USB charging port, front rack, silent starter, side stand interlock, utility hooks, an integrated engine start switch, LED headlamp and tail lamp for improved visibility, and a spacious 21.8-liter under-seat storage compartment.

Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., expressed his views on the revamped model, saying, "The Suzuki Avenis has garnered positive feedback from young Indian riders for its stylish mobility solutions. The 2024 Suzuki Avenis, with its refreshed look, is anticipated to appeal to GenZ riders seeking both excitement and convenience in their daily commute. We are confident that this launch will meet customer expectations and elevate the urban riding experience through its blend of style, technology, and performance.