2024 Suzuki Swift Receives 3-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating

The new Suzuki Swift has secured a 3-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests, reflecting its performance across various safety metrics. It scored 67% in Adult Occupant Protection and 65% in Child Occupant Protection, while achieving 48% for vulnerable Road users and 62% in Safety Assist features.

Featuring advanced safety measures such as side chest and pelvis airbags for front passengers, side head airbags for all occupants, and dual front airbags, the Euro-spec Swift prioritizes passenger safety. It also integrates seatbelt load limiters, pre-tensioners for each seat, and a comprehensive ADAS package. This includes fatigue and distraction detection systems, lane assist functionality, and speed assistance, ensuring a robust safety profile for drivers and passengers alike.

Euro NCAP's recent tests of the Suzuki Swift in frontal off-set impacts revealed a mixed performance in occupant protection. While the car offered good head protection for adult occupants, concerns were raised about weak chest protection for the driver and marginal protection for the front passenger. Leg protection also varied from adequate to marginal.

Before undergoing Euro NCAP testing, the Suzuki Swift was previously evaluated by Japan NCAP, where it achieved a notable 4-star safety rating with a high score of 99%. The hatchback demonstrated strong performance in protecting occupants during frontal and side collisions, scoring 81.10 points out of 100 for collision safety. It excelled in the automatic accident emergency call system with a perfect 100% score and showed impressive preventative safety performance at 99%. Overall, the Swift earned a total score of 177.80 out of 197 points, equating to a solid 90% rating in the Japan NCAP assessment.

While no formal announcement has been made, there is anticipation that the upcoming Suzuki Swift in India will undergo testing by Bharat NCAP. This version of the Swift boasts a range of safety features, including standard six airbags, a rear parking camera, electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. These safety measures are designed to enhance occupant protection and align with the evolving safety regulations and expectations in the Indian automotive sector.