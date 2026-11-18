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Shenzhen [China]: US President Donald Trump will hold a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Shenzhen, China, CNN reported, as the two leaders prepare for high-stakes discussions on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The reported bilateral engagement comes amid expectations of a historic trilateral meeting involving Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the three leaders expected to discuss nuclear disarmament, the ongoing conflict involving Iran, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The developments unfolded as the three major powers stepped up diplomatic engagements in Shenzhen on Wednesday, with Xi and Putin holding bilateral discussions ahead of Trump's arrival in China for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

During their meeting, Xi and Putin reaffirmed the stability of their bilateral relationship and their commitment to advancing a multipolar world order amid mounting international uncertainties.

Emphasising the strength of the partnership, Xi said China-Russia relations "stand as firm as a mountain amid wind and rain", while calling on both countries to adopt a long-term strategic outlook to bring greater stability and certainty to global affairs.

Putin, meanwhile, said Russian-Chinese political cooperation remained constructive despite the challenging international situation.

"Russian-Chinese political cooperation is working favourably and constructively in a difficult political situation," Putin stated.

"We are committed to constructive approaches to form a fairer multipolar world order," he added.

According to Russian media reports, Putin and Xi continued their discussions over a working breakfast in Shenzhen on Wednesday, with both leaders stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation and advancing multipolarisation.

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Putin said the Russian-Chinese foreign policy relationship remained stable and on a positive footing, while Xi called on both countries to shoulder greater responsibilities as major powers.

"We must firmly shoulder the responsibilities expected of major powers, lead and advance the multipolarisation of the world and the democratisation of international relations," Xi said.

He also called for deeper all-round cooperation, saying the relationship had brought greater stability and certainty to an increasingly turbulent world. Xi further described Russia-China ties as a model of equality, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Russian President's engagements in Shenzhen also included an address to business representatives at the APEC CEO Summit, where he criticised the use of economic pressure and restrictions as instruments of international competition.

Putin said that "tools of economic coercion" were increasingly becoming a thing of the past, arguing that countries were seeking greater sovereignty and independence amid changes in the global economic and geopolitical landscape.

"The regional model serves as a vivid example of strengthening a fairer, more democratic and equal world order," he said, referring to developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Putin Hits Out At Dominant Powers

He criticised attempts by formerly dominant powers to restrict the development of countries demonstrating economic progress, arguing that such measures ran contrary to fair competition and could undermine their own interests.

Putin also acknowledged that tariffs, export restrictions and sanctions continued to affect economic development.

"But they are not capable of fully stopping growth or destroying the economies of the competition," he added.

Against this backdrop, Putin expressed expectations of "great use" from the forthcoming trilateral summit involving the Chinese, Russian and American Presidents, scheduled for Thursday.

Trump Arrives In Shenzhen

Trump, meanwhile, arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday after concluding his engagements in Manila, where he attended the ASEAN summit and the Quad Leaders' Meeting.

The US President was personally welcomed by Xi upon his arrival, with the two leaders exchanging a warm embrace before Trump greeted accompanying Chinese officials and posed for photographs.

Trump also greeted Xi and Chinese First Lady Madame Peng Liyuan and joined fellow leaders for a group photograph at the 33rd APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Ahead of his arrival, Trump had announced a new trade agreement with the Philippines following his visit to Manila.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I am now heading to China, from the Philippines, where we had a wonderful meeting on Trade, National Security, and other subjects. I am pleased to announce that we made a new and completely different Trade Deal with the Philippines, one that will be a true landmark and, in particular, a Deal that will be great for our Farmers and those in the business of 'Energy.'"

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He also praised Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., calling him "a powerful leader, and a man of high integrity and substance".

Canadian Prime Minister Carney Meets US President Donald Trump

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met Trump in Shenzhen on Wednesday evening on the sidelines of the APEC summit, with trade negotiations between the neighbouring countries featuring prominently in their discussions.

In a post on X, Carney said, "This evening, I met with President Trump in Shenzhen."

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Sharing details of the meeting, he said, "We discussed the work underway to reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement that would create good jobs, boost affordability, and fully respect Canada's languages, culture, and sovereignty."

Carney added that both leaders had agreed to continue their efforts and maintain communication.

"We agreed to continue the work and to stay in close contact," he said.

The meeting comes amid continuing trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa, with both countries seeking an agreement that addresses their economic interests.

The diplomatic engagements in Shenzhen come ahead of Trump's first-ever trilateral summit with Xi and Putin, scheduled for Thursday, November 19.

Trump had outlined an ambitious agenda for the proposed discussions before departing for Asia, confirming that nuclear disarmament, Iran, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine conflict would feature in the talks.

"We're going to be talking about denuclearisation...We'll talk about Iran," Trump told reporters ahead of his departure.

He also indicated that the Ukraine conflict would be a major subject of discussion.

"We'll also talk about my favourite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine is losing. Ukraine and Russia are losing 25,000 souls per month, so we'll be talking about that. We'll also discuss economics and trade," Trump said.

The inclusion of Ukraine in the proposed discussions is particularly significant, given concerns in Kyiv over major powers potentially discussing the conflict without Ukraine's participation.

The summit is also taking place at a sensitive moment for international arms control, following the expiration of the US-Russia New START treaty earlier this year. Washington has sought to bring Beijing into broader nuclear reduction discussions, although China has traditionally resisted direct negotiations, pointing to the considerably larger nuclear arsenals maintained by the United States and Russia.

Beijing has characterised the proposed trilateral engagement as being of "ground-breaking significance", aimed at safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in relations among major powers.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the geopolitical and economic implications of the conflict involving Iran, alongside continuing disagreements over tariffs, technology restrictions and global supply chains.

With the reported Trump-Putin bilateral meeting and the proposed trilateral engagement both scheduled against the backdrop of the APEC summit, Shenzhen is emerging as a key diplomatic venue for discussions involving three of the world's most influential powers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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